OFFOR PASCHAL CHINEME: Journey to Financial Freedom at Your DoorStep

In an ever-changing world with the advent of technology reshaping the entire human race, it is no longer a strange fact that the system of financial exchange is undergoing rapid transformation, a development, PassyXchange has long keyed into to create values for Nigerians and the world at large

Digitization has predominantly taken over commerce, communication, banking, arts, etc. It’s no gainsaying the fact that digitization has come to stay and will keep evolving until the world becomes a transparent village.

Codes and digital currencies are speedily replacing traditional currencies; investments are digitized, financial exchanges are digitized, e-commerce is evolving, and wealth is now electronically transmitted.

In a time like this, any person without a digital engagement of how cryptocurrencies are exchanged and how gift cards are utilized may be on the verge of bankruptcy.

Even as the Nigerian Naira continues to weaken in the global market, if you don’t have a crypto wallet or digital currency, you are vulnerable to being affected by the economy; because you earn only in Naira but spend in dollars. Every Nigerian spends dollars because the Dollar controls the price of commodities entering or going out of the country.

PassyXchange is a trading company that deals with all kinds of cryptocurrencies, actively buys gift cards and bitcoins with ease, cryptocurrency wallet providers, bitcoin exchanges, payment service providers and venture capital; peer-to-peer lending, exchange-traded funds, over-the-counter trading, micropayments, affiliates and prediction markets.

According to the Chairman and CEO of PassyXchange, Mr. Offor Paschal Chineme in an interview, the first virtue of the company is to impact trust on all her customers, a committed staff base with optimum results and Swift response towards customers satisfaction.

In his words, “Our professional guide towards successful, compliant cryptocurrency transactions, is that you are assured of maximum outputs and profits, which will lead you in your journey to financial freedom.

Delighted on the opening of the company’s office in Awka located at Top Check Plaza By Pat Clare Close, Off Commissioners Quarters Road, Awka, Anambra State.Mr. Paschal averred that the best decision one can make on his way to financial freedom, is to give the crypto market a try and doing so with PassyXchange, which according to him is here for young people who seek financial freedom.

“PassyXchange is reflecting its mission to accelerate the global development, adoption and transition to trading of cryptocurrency around the globe.

“We come with powerful new identity in line with our original vision to put cryptocurrency in every wallet. We are also committed to making positive impacts and building infrastructure that enables growth of the ecosystem, while further delivering on the promises of a decentralised future,” he affirmed.

One of the company’s ambassadors and ace Nigerian artiste, JeriqtheHussla in an interview described the brand as a household name in the digital currency world and has been doing the best with its platform.

According to JERIQ the Igbo rapper, “PassyXchange is the fastest and most secure platform to trade your digital currency for quick payments”.

