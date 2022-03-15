OFFOR PASCHAL CHINEME (Passy) BIOGRAPHY:

OFFOR PASCHAL CHINEME popularly know as Passy is a Nigerian born Crypto Trader and An Enterprenuer. Passy is the CEO of Passyxchange and Passy Empire.

Passyxchange is a crypto currency exchange platform where you sell your crypto and giftcards and other assets

OFFOR PASCHAL CHINEME PROFILE:

Nick Name: Passy

Date of Birth July 28, 2000

State of Origin; Anambra State

Occupation; Crypto Trader, Entrepreneur

Tribe; Igbo

Passy was born in Lagos but he’s a native of Oko, Orumba North LGA, Anambra State.

A final year student of NNAMDI AZIKIWE UNIVERSITY. A student of Mathematics.

CAREER AND LIFE:

I Started my career at the age of 19 which was in 2019 after a friend introduced me to bitcoin and then I started my own company which is also registered under CAC.

Passyxchange official website being WWW.MYPASSYXCHANGE.COM

Asides Crypto he’s stepping foot into real estate and logistics.

OFFOR PASCHAL CHINEME is just generally a business man who doesn’t limit himself and takes any opportunity that makes him money.

