OFFOR PASCHAL CHINEME (Passy) BIOGRAPHY:

OFFOR PASCHAL CHINEME popularly know as Passy is a Nigerian born Crypto Trader and An Enterprenuer. Passy is the CEO of Passyxchange and Passy Empire.
Passyxchange is a crypto currency exchange platform where you sell your crypto and giftcards and other assets
OFFOR PASCHAL CHINEME PROFILE:
Name:   OFFOR PASCHAL CHINEME
Nick Name:       Passy
Date of Birth     July 28, 2000
State of Origin;  Anambra State
Occupation;      Crypto Trader, Entrepreneur
Tribe;                  Igbo
Passy was born in Lagos but he’s a native of  Oko, Orumba North LGA, Anambra State.
A final year student of NNAMDI AZIKIWE UNIVERSITY. A student of Mathematics.
CAREER AND LIFE:
I Started my career at the age of 19 which was in 2019 after a friend introduced me to bitcoin and then I started my own company which is also registered under CAC.
Passyxchange official website being WWW.MYPASSYXCHANGE.COM
Asides Crypto he’s stepping foot into real estate and logistics.
OFFOR PASCHAL CHINEME is just generally a business man who doesn’t limit himself and takes any opportunity that makes him money.
You can contact Passy on INSTAGRAM : @Iampassyy
Twitter: Iampassyy
Snapchat: iampassyy 
 

Our Reporters

