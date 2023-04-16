Arts & Entertainments

Offset Shows Off Giant ‘Takeoff’ Tattoo At His Back

American rapper and former Migos member, Kiari Kendrell Cephus, better known as Offset has gotten a giant back-tattoo of his late cousin and colleague, Takeoff to commemorate his death.

Recall that Takeoff was reportedly shot in Houston during a misunderstanding that broke off over a game of dice.

The deceased was said to have been minding his business during the argument, but unfortunately got hit by a bullet.

Offset’s Instagram profile picture has remained a photo of his cousin and partner, Takeoff ever since his demise.

The father of 5 took things further to getting a back giant tattoo of his cousin’s face and showing off his giant back tattoo on Instagram.

He wrote on Instagram: “Love you 4L & after 🚀🤍🕊️”

See the post below;

