Ofili, Chukwuma, Ashe headline impressive weekend for Nigerian colleagiate athletes

Sprinters Favour Ofili, Rosemary Chukwuma and Favour Ashe headlined another weekend of impressive displays by Nigerian collegiate athletes in the United States of America, following their incredible efforts in the 100m and 200m events. Ofili ran a blistering 10.93s in the 100m event on Saturday at the LSU Invitational at Bernie Moore Track Stadium to win the event and move up to No. 8 on the all-time collegiate list.

 

The 19 year old, who already owns the collegiate record in the 200m bursts out of the blocks on the way to setting a wind legal personal best of 10.93s in the event to win the title.

 

Not only did she win the race, but she also beat three Olympic/world medalists whilst doing so in defeating Mikiah Brisco (10.98), Aleia Hobbs (11.11) and Jenna Prandini (11.15). The time of 10.93 by Ofili is the fifth fastest in LSU history, eighth fastest in collegiate history, No. 5 in African history, No. 3 in Nigerian history, and it ranks as the fourth fastest wind legal time in the world this season.

 

Also at the LSU invitational, University of Tenneessee freshman Favour Ashe was also devastating on the track as he ran 9.79s with a 3.0 m/s tail wind. It is the fifth-fastest all-conditions time in collegiate history in the men’s 100m.

 

