Ofili emulates Onyali, wins Commonwealth Games 200m silver

Favour Ofili became the third Nigerian woman after Mary Onyali (1994) and Blessing Okagbare (2014) to run in the final of the 200m at the Commonwealth Games and also winning a medal after the 19-year-old secured the silver medal in the final on Saturday at the Alexander stadium in Birmingham.

Ofili ran 22.51secs to finish second behind Elaine Thompson- Herah of Jamaica while keeping the tradition of making the podium after her predecessors. In 1994 in Victoria, Canada, Onyali ran 22.35secs but was denied the chance of successfully completing a sprint double by Australia’s Cathy Freeman. Onyali had to settle for the silver medal but 20 years later, Okagbare was unstoppable as she became the first Nigerian nay African woman to secure the double sprint title at the Games.

In the men’s final, Udodi Onwuzurike could only finish in the 6th position after running a time of 20.76secs in a race won by Jereem Richards of Trinidad and Tobago in a new Commonwealth Games record of 19.80secs.

Ezekiel Nathaniel also failed in the men’s 400m hurdles final, finishing in the 6th position with a time of 51.38secs, likewise Oyesade Olatoye in the women’s hammer final where she finished in the 4th position. In other track and field events on Saturday, the country’s 4x100m men and women’s team won their respective heat to qualify for the final of the event.

The quartet of Joy Udo-Gabriel, Favour Ofili, Rosemary Chukwuma and grace Nwokocha breasted the tape in 42.57secs in heat 2 to finish ahead of England, Australia, Trinidad and Tobago and Ghana who also qualified for the final. In the men’s event, it was another top finish for Team Nigeria with Raymond Ekevwo, favour Ashe, Alaba Akintola and Seye Ogunleye running for the country and finishing in 38.85secs to secured the final berth.

Esther Isa and Temitope Adeshina failed to get on the podium in the Women’s High Jump, finishing in the 9th and 10th position respectively with Lamara Distin of Jamaica winning the gold medal after scaling a height of 1.95m.

Isau Ogunkunle beat Raj Alagar 3-0 to win a bronze medal in the men’s singles classes 3-5 ParaTable event, while Esther Oshoba progressed to the final of the women’s over 54kg-57kg Featherweight Boxing event after a win over Tina Rahimi of Australia. Oshoba claimed a 4-1 victory by split decision in the semifinal bout.

