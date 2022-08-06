Sports

Ofili emulates Onyali, wins C’wealth Games 200m silver

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Charles Ogundiya

Favour Ofili become the third Nigerian woman after Mary Onyali (1994) and Blessing Okagbare (2014) to run in the final of the 200m at the Commonwealth Games and also win a medal after the 19-year-old secured the silver in the final on Saturday at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, England.

Ofili ran 22.51secs to finish second behind Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica while keeping the tradition of making the podium after her predecessors.

In 1994 in Victoria, Canada, Onyali ran 22.35secs but was denied the chance of successfully completing a sprint double by Australia’s Cathy Freeman.

Onyali had to settle for the silver medal but 20 years later, Okagbare was unstoppable as she became the first Nigerian nay African woman to secure the double sprint title at the Games.

In the men’s final, Udodi Onwuzurike could only finish in the sixth position after running a time of 20.76secs in a race won by Jereem Richards of Trinidad and Tobago in a new Commonwealth Games record of 19.80secs.

Ezekiel Nathaniel also failed in the men’s 400m hurdles final, finishing in the sixth position with a time of 51.38secs, likewise Oyesade Olatoye in the women’s hammer final where she finished fourth.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: United’s Carrick frustrated with draw at Chelsea

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Tuchel hails courage of captain Jorginho after howler Manchester United caretaker manager Michael Carrick said he was leaving Stamford Bridge disappointed after his side were pegged back by Chelsea in a 1-1 draw for his first and perhaps last Premier League game in charge. “At the moment we’re feeling a little bit frustrated and […]
Sports

Report: Chelsea ‘preparing improved £110m Romelu Lukaku bid’

Posted on Author Reporter

  Chelsea are positioning to up the ante in their pursuit of Romelu Lukaku this summer. Their opening bid was reportedly turned down by Inter Milan, who had previously labelled the striker as ‘untouchable’, although the latest offer in the pipeline will undoubtedly make the Nerazzurri sit up and take note. Lukaku has history with […]
Sports

Morocco 2022: Super Falcons finish second, face Cameroon

Posted on Author Reporter

    Nigeria eased past Burundi 4-0 in Rabat to secure second place in Group C, and a spot in the quarterfinals, of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations but will next face a tough challenge against Cameroon, with a trip to the 2023 Women’s World Cup on the line. Uchenna Kanu scored twice and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica