Ofili races to new African record, meets Olympics standard

Nigeria’s Favour Ofili sped to a new Nigeria and African 200m indoor record of 22.75secs Saturday night to win at the SEC Indoor Championship at the Randal Tyson Indoor Centre in Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA.

The 18-year-old broke the 22.80secs record set by Cote d’Ivoire’s Muriel Ahoure in 2009 and made history as the first Nigerian sprinter to break 23secs in the half lap indoors.

 

The World Championship 400m semi-finalist served notice of her huge talent in the semi-finals when she clocked a then personal best of 23.15secs to qualify for Saturday’s final.

 

That performance pushed her to number five on the Nigerian all-time list and number six in Africa before speeding into the record books in the final to become number one in Nigerian and African all-time list

