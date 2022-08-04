Ofili returns, set for 200m, 4x100m relay events

Sprinter Favour Ofili is now available to compete for Nigeria after she tested negative to COVID-19. The 19-year-old had been kept in isolation upon her arrival in Birmingham last weekend after testing positive to COVID- 19 but the Nigerian has now rejoined the team and will make her Commonwealth Games debut on Thursday when the 200m event gets underway at the Alexander stadium. Ofili, the reigning Nigeria record holder in the half lap race at 21.96 seconds is one of the overwhelming favourites for the event. She will also compete in the 4x100m relay event which starts on Saturday. Also ready to compete for Nigeria is reigning N i g e r i a 200m champion, Alaba Akintola after he was finally issued a British visa at his base in the USA.

The 20 year old missed the 200m on account of that and may have arrived too late for the 200m but will certainly be a part of the 4x100m relay team considered by many in Birmingham as one of the strong favourites to win the gold medal. Athletics has provided two medals for Nigeria so far at the Games through the historic efforts of reigning African champion, Chioma Onyekwere and reigning Nigeria champion, Obiageri Amaechi. Both have become the first Nigerian women to win medals in the Discus throw event with Onyekwere cementing her status further as the first woman Discus Champion for Nigeria at the Commonwealth Games and the second to win after Adewale Olukoju picked the gold medal at the Auckland Games in 1990.

