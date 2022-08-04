Sports

Ofili returns, set for 200m, 4x100m relay events

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Sprinter Favour Ofili is now available to compete for Nigeria after she tested negative to COVID-19. The 19-year-old had been kept in isolation upon her arrival in Birmingham last weekend after testing positive to COVID- 19 but the Nigerian has now rejoined the team and will make her Commonwealth Games debut on Thursday when the 200m event gets underway at the Alexander stadium. Ofili, the reigning Nigeria record holder in the half lap race at 21.96 seconds is one of the overwhelming favourites for the event. She will also compete in the 4x100m relay event which starts on Saturday. Also ready to compete for Nigeria is reigning N i g e r i a 200m champion, Alaba Akintola after he was finally issued a British visa at his base in the USA.

The 20 year old missed the 200m on account of that and may have arrived too late for the 200m but will certainly be a part of the 4x100m relay team considered by many in Birmingham as one of the strong favourites to win the gold medal. Athletics has provided two medals for Nigeria so far at the Games through the historic efforts of reigning African champion, Chioma Onyekwere and reigning Nigeria champion, Obiageri Amaechi. Both have become the first Nigerian women to win medals in the Discus throw event with Onyekwere cementing her status further as the first woman Discus Champion for Nigeria at the Commonwealth Games and the second to win after Adewale Olukoju picked the gold medal at the Auckland Games in 1990.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

SWAN President, Sirawoo, NEC members visit NFF

Posted on Author Our Reporters

President, Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) Sir Honour Sirawoo, Friday led the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Association and chairmen representing the six geopolitical zones to a closed door meeting with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) at the Glass House, Abuja. President Sirawoo and the expanded NEC members were received by the Secretary […]
Sports

Olukoya Women Basketball Competition thrills MFM G.O

Posted on Author Our Reporters

General Overseer, Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, Dr Daniel Olukoya has commended the high level of organization and interest the 1st Dr & Mrs D. K. Olukoya Women Basketball competition has generated since the event began in Lagos. While speaking with the Director of Sports, MFM, Godwin Enakhena, the sponsors of the event, Dr […]
Sports

EPL: Man City rout Leeds with magnificent seven as virus fears mount

Posted on Author Reporter

*Villa beat Norwich 2-0 Manchester City powered four points clear at the top of the Premier League as Kevin De Bruyne inspired a 7-0 rout of Leeds just hours after clubs were given strict new measures to curb the threat of the coronavirus on Tuesday. De Bruyne delivered an imperious display including two goals on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica