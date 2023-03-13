Sports

Ofili wins silver at NCAA Indoor meet

Posted on

Nigeria sprinter, Favour Ofili, backed up her semifinal victory at the NCAA Indoor Championships, as she won the silver in the final of the event with 22.20secs. The Indoor Championships, which took place at the Albuquerque Convention Center in Albuquerque, New Mexico, saw Ofili getting on the podium for her school, LSU. Ofili ran a new record time of 22.11secs, which is a school record, meet record, African Record, World Lead, second in collegiate history, and fourth in world history. She lost to Saint Lucian star Julien Alfred who completed the double spectacularly, winning with yet another College Record, running a new WL of 22.01secs, and Jadyn Mays in 3rd with 22.63secs.

The Nigerian gave Alfred a good chase, and almost caught up with her at the last bend, but the latter just motored away to claim the victory. This is coming almost 20 minutes after she finished 6th in the women’s 60m final, losing to Julien Alfred, who stormed to yet another Personal Best and College Record, winning the 60m title running a joint WL of 6.94secs.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

JUST IN: 13 omicron cases found in Portuguese football team

Posted on Author Reporter

  Portuguese health authorities said Monday they have identified 13 cases of omicron, the new coronavirus variant believed to be more contagious, among team members of a professional soccer club. The Ricardo Jorge National Health Institute said Monday that one of those who tested positive at the Lisbon-based Belenenses soccer club had recently traveled to […]
Sports

Ndidi proud, happy for ‘Seniorman’ Iheanacho

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Wilfred Ndidi has said he is proud and happy that Super Eagles teammate Kelechi Iheanacho aka ‘Seniorman Kels’ has continued to find the back of the net for Leicester Cit.y Iheanacho scored one of the goals Thursday night as Leicester went past West Bromwich Albion 3-0 to consolidate third place on the Premier League table. […]
Sports

More problems for Barca as Aguero ruled out for 10 weeks

Posted on Author Reporter

  Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero has been ruled out of action for 10 weeks, the club said on Monday, deepening the Catalans’ troubles ahead of the new season following Lionel Messi’s shock departure. Aguero, a close friend of Messi and his international team mate with Argentina, joined Barca as a free agent in June after […]

