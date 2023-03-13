Ofili wins silver at NCAA Indoor meet

Nigeria sprinter, Favour Ofili, backed up her semifinal victory at the NCAA Indoor Championships, as she won the silver in the final of the event with 22.20secs. The Indoor Championships, which took place at the Albuquerque Convention Center in Albuquerque, New Mexico, saw Ofili getting on the podium for her school, LSU. Ofili ran a new record time of 22.11secs, which is a school record, meet record, African Record, World Lead, second in collegiate history, and fourth in world history. She lost to Saint Lucian star Julien Alfred who completed the double spectacularly, winning with yet another College Record, running a new WL of 22.01secs, and Jadyn Mays in 3rd with 22.63secs.

The Nigerian gave Alfred a good chase, and almost caught up with her at the last bend, but the latter just motored away to claim the victory. This is coming almost 20 minutes after she finished 6th in the women’s 60m final, losing to Julien Alfred, who stormed to yet another Personal Best and College Record, winning the 60m title running a joint WL of 6.94secs.

