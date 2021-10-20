Ofime announces plan to shoot first Nigerian movie on moving train

Award-winning Nigerian filmmaker, Rogers Ofime, has announced plans to shoot ‘Conversations In Transit’, Nigeria’s first movie be shot almost entirely on a moving train. It will be produced under the stable of his Native Media, a multi-award-winning television production company, known for notable productions such as ‘Oloibiri’, ‘Voiceless’, ‘Hush’, ‘Zamani’, ‘Hotel Majestic’ amongst others. Ofime, at a press conference held recently at the Mobolaji Johnson Station, Ebute Metta, Lagos, noted that great movie production has been achieved in Nollywood over the years and Native Media alongside our other colleagues in the industry have consistently kept the Nigerian flag flying. “However, for the very first time in Nigeria and in most of Africa, a movie will be shot almost entirely on a moving train. It is indeed a great feat for us at Native Media, the Nigerian movie industry, and Nigeria as a nation,” he said. He added that this present administration has done remarkably well in infrastructural development including the revamp of rail transport as a safe, reliable, and comfortable means of transportation within the country. “We believe progress should be acknowledged and applauded, and we also believe the Nigerian narrative can be changed and the stories of our nation and our people are told in a positive light in spite of our age long challenges. “We are using this opportunity to showcase the Nigerian project and how far we have come in infrastructural development especially as these trains can be compared to what obtains anywhere in the world. It is a good step in the right direction and we ought to be proud of this as a people. With Native Media taking the lead on a project of this nature, we believe more movie production companies will take a cue from this initiative and do more of promoting our Nation’s laudable achievements. “We are seizing this opportunity to appreciate the Honourable Minister of Transport; Right Honourable Rotimi Ameachi and the entire Ministry of Transport, The MD/ CEO of the Nigerian R a i lway Corporation; Eng i n e e r F.E Okhiria for giving us the opportunity to partner with them in telling our beautiful stories as a nation in the most unique ways.” The movie cast is star-studded with the likes of Richard Mofe Damijo (RMD), Rhama Sadau, Uzee Usman, Yvonne Nelson, and others. He expressed appreciation to the writers, Tope Bolade- Akinbode and Dichie Enunwa, “who did the work to painstaking detail”, and Ummi Baba Ahmed, “who brought the idea for this project forward”, as well as and the director, Robert Peters, “whose creative prowess is impeccable”. He assured that the movie is going to be the first of its kind as it will be premiered on a moving train. “We are excited about this and it is going to be a fun project for us. We are using this opportunity to call on corporate brands and institutions from within Nigeria to come partner with us as we promote the Nigerian image before a global audience, your partnerships and sponsorship will go a long way as we proceed on this project. “To all our fans in Nigeria and in the diaspora, Conversations in Transit is a movie to watch out for and I am certain it is going to be a movie Africans will talk about for a very long time.” In his remark,the Managing Director of Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), who was represented by the Director of Operations, Mobolaji Johnson Train Station, at the conference, said the NRC is open to partnering with filmmakers to showcase the laudable infrastructural developments of this administration not just to Nigerians but to the world. He added that the train station would commence online bookings and purchase of train tickets in the nearest future.

