OFIs: CBN to commence full enforcement of CRMS guidelines August 1

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced that it will commence the full enforcement of its directive that Other Financial Institutions (OFIs)- Microfinance Banks (MFBs), Development Finance Institutions (DFIs), Primary Mortgage Banks (PMBs) and Finance Companies (FCs)- in the country should enrol on its Credit Risk Management System (CRMS), on August 1, 2022.

The apex bank, which stated this in a circular posted on its website yesterday, reminded OFIs that the provisions of the regulatory guidelines for the redesigned CRMS as well as the additional regulatory guidelines for the operation of the redesigned CRMS that it issued on September 10, 2018 “have become applicable to all OFIs.”

Specifically, the CBN stated that: “Enforcement of Section 3.1(a) of the extant guidelines on CRMS that captures the, ‘submit before disbursement’ requirement shall commence on August 1, 2022.” It also reminded OFIs to ensure that all their customer accounts “comply with the 10-digit NUBAN format, are tagged with Bank Verification Number (BVN) or Tax Identification Number (TIN) for individual and non-individual accounts respectively of the account holder and profiled on NIBSS” industry Customer Accounts Database (CAD) not later than June 20, 2022.”

The regulator warned that failure to comply with the timelines will attract sanctions. New Telegraph reports that the CBN on April 12 last year directed all OFIs to register on the CRMs, stating that the inclusion of the other financial institutions on the system was necessary after the successful enrollment of banks. The CRMS was established in 1991 to provide a central database from which consolidated credit information on borrowers could be obtained.

 

