News

Ogaji: Only 25 of 160 licensed GenCos operating

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah with agency reports Comment(0)

The Executive Secretary, Association of Power Generation Companies (APGC), Dr Joy Ogaji, yesterday said that only 25 out of the 160 Gen- Cos licensed by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) are currently operating in the country. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ogaji made the disclosure during a panel session at the on-going Nigeria Oil and Gas (NOG) Conference and Exhibition in Abuja. She noted that data from the National Control Centre, Osogbo, showed that Nigeria’s energy demand was about 28,000mw while the current available power was about 6,000mw. She said: “NERC has issued 160 licences to power generation companies.

Only 25 are operational currently Theotherthermalstations arewaitingontheside-linesand if they are actively involved, we can generate an additional 30,000mw. The 25 operational GenCoshavean installedcapacity of about 13,000mw.” She, however, disclosed that current available capacity had droppedfromabout9,000mwin 2020 to about 6,000mw. According to her, this was not being optimally utilised due to load rejection by electricity distribution companies for various reasons. Ogaji noted that the three hydro power plants – Kainji, Jebba and Shiroro – with an installed capacity of 1,500mw were also not being optimally utilised.

She said the take-off of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) had made it imperative for Nigeria to fix its power sector to make its companies able to compete with their counterparts across the continent. Ogaji described gas supply constraints as one of the major challenges facing GenCos and was responsible for the drop in power generation. She said this could be remedied by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation agreeing to supply 60 per cent of the gas needed by the GenCos. Ogaji said the move would enable the sector to achieve its vision of generating 30,000mw by 2030, with 3,000mw coming from renewables and 27,000mw from the power plants.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Onyeama lauds Biden for appointing Nigerians into cabinet

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma ENUGU

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama has lauded appointment of three Nigerians into sensitive positions by the U.S. President-elect, Joe Biden.   Onyeama, who spoke at the weekend at Okpara Square, Enugu when he flagged off Public Service Works (PWS), a programme initiated by President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to empower youths in the country. […]
News

Texas surpasses 5,000 new coronavirus cases in one day

Posted on Author Reporter

  Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced on Tuesday that the state had surpassed 5,000 new cases in a single day for the first time. “There remain a lot of people in the state of Texas who think that the spread of COVID-19 is not a challenge,” Abbott told news station KBTX. “The coronavirus is serious. […]
News Top Stories

Cannabis use in pregnancy can impact kids’ mental health

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United States (U.S.) said children of mothers who used cannabis during pregnancy had a heightened risk of developing behavioural or mental health problems. According to the findings of their new study published in ‘JAMA Psychiatry,’ “prenatal exposure to cannabis was associated with a host of adverse outcomes in childhood.” The researchers, Ryan […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica