Ogayemi Goke Joins Race For House of Representatives Ijebu Central Federal Constituency

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The youngest aspirant in the race for the Ijebu Central Federal Constituency seat under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party Ogayemi Olamigoke has stated that Youths must position themselves for power.

During his speech at the presentation of Expression of Interest & Nomination forms by a committee of friends, OG insisted that if youths wants better governance then they must be actively involved in electioneering processes and by that it means they must also offer themselves for the elective positions so as to be on the decision-making table.

Youths can’t continue to demand their quota as youth, it’s high time youths became decision-makers themselves and if we must achieve this, then we must be ready to throw our hat in the ring.

The SA to the former Nat. Chairman of PDP Elder Akinwonmi noted that Politics is a game of numbers and the youths are the real numbers. He also enjoined youths to take advantage of the PDP e-registration going on and also promote youthful representation.

At the presentation ceremony held at the Ogayemi Goke Campaign Organization Secretariat Ijebu-Ode, Hon Ogayemi expressed profound gratitude to his friends and family both at home and abroad who contributed their resources to purchase the expression of interest and Nomination forms for him.

He reiterated that the gesture of his friends signifies actions backing up his age-long work of advocating for youth participation in partisan politics.

 

Our Reporters

