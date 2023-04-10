2023 Elections News

Ogba Break Silence, Reveals Why PDP Lost 2023 Presidential Election

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) representing Ebonyi Central,  Senator Obinna Ogba has revealed why the party lost the February 25 presidential election.

Sen. Ogba who spoke on Sunday said the party appropriately lost the 2023 general elections because of the mismanagement of affairs by its National Working Committee (NWC).

According to the two-term Senator, the PDP NWC shot itself in the foot by giving the governorship ticket to a “wrong candidate.”

It would be recalled that the senator lost the party’s governorship ticket after a protracted legal tussle decided by the Supreme Court in the build-up to the 2023 general elections.

He, however, cautioned that the NWC should not suspend any member.

He said, “The fact remains that it is the NWC members who deserve to be suspended starting from the national chairman.

“The national chairman lost his polling booth, ward. Local government area and state and the same thing applied to all the conspirators who offered tickets to whoever understood their language,” he said.

Ogba added, however, that there was still hope for the PDP because it is loved by the people.

“What we need is the right leaders to manage the party’s affairs because no party is stronger than the PDP.

“The Labour Party made strides during the elections, especially during the presidential election because it had mainly our former members who felt annoyed at the state of things in the PDP,’’ he said.

He noted that PDP leaders supported the All Progressives Congress governorship candidate for equity and fairness in the state’s power rotation formula.

He added, “Political parties are only avenues to get to various political destinations.

“Leaders of the PDP in Ebonyi made us believe that the northern district should produce the next governor and I am happy that those I supported won their elections.”

