Ogbomosho Marathon gets Nov 28 date

The maiden Ogbomosho 10km Road Race will now hold on Saturday November 28, 2020, according to organisers of the race.

The first road race to be held in the ancient city was originally scheduled to hold last May but had to be shifted due to the nationwide lockdown occasioned by the outbreak of the deadly COVID-19 Pandemic.

The chairman of the organising committee, Prince Oyebamiji Aderemi, while disclosing this also revealed that the race has the backing of the Athletic Federation of Nigeria, same as the Minister of Sports and Youths Development.

“Now that the Federal government has given the go ahead for non-contact sports to go ahead, we have rescheduled the first Ogbomosho Road Race for November 28,” he said.

“We have written to the AFN communicating the new date and have been assured of the necessary technical support by the governing body for athletics in Nigeria.

