Ogbomoso agog as Dare hands over basketball court to LAUTECH

The saying ‘charity begins at home’ is not far fetched from the gestures of the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare who deems it fit to give back to his community. This time around, the Sports Minister will hand over a newly constructed basketball court which he financed to the stakeholders of the game, come Saturday January 7, 2022.

Notable dignitariesto grace thehandingoveroccasionare Nigeria Olympic Committe President Engr. Habu Gumel, formerD’TigressCaptainand Olumide Oyedeji. It would be recalled that the Agbaakin of Ogbomosolandindonatedcomputersto LAUTECHICTDepartment andhasfacilitatednumerous impactful projects and programmes, such as 1.3 billion Ecological Fund Project, 475 million Ultramodern Sports Complex at Ikoyi-Ile, Youth/ Sports development Center, 100 million renovation of National Youth Development Centre for the take off of Ayede Polytechnic.

 

Sports

EPL: Lampard hits back at Mourinho over title claims

Posted on Author Reporter

  Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard, has disagreed with his Tottenham counterpart, Jose Mourinho, that they are not in the title race after the Portuguese coach described his side as “just a pony”. Spurs remain top of the Premier League after a 0-0 draw between the two sides at Stamford Bridge. Although Spurs maintained their position […]
Sports

Australian Open: Medvedev reaches q’finals

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Pegula stuns Svitolina Fourth seed Daniil Medvedev cruised into the Australian Open quarter-finals with a straight-set victory over American Mackenzie McDonald. The Russian saw off the world number 192 in one hour and 29 minutes, winning 6-4 6-2 6-3 on Margaret Court Arena, reports the BBC. “I want more all the time, but step […]
Sports

Deji Aliu hails festival athletes

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former Nigeria international and Athletics coach Deji Aliu has stated that Athletics at the just concluded National Sports Festival was very encouraging after personally assessing the timing and output of athletes at the athletics events of the festival. Aliu speaking in a chat with brila.net stressed that with good preparation and better training a number […]

