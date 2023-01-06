Ogbomoso agog as Dare hands over basketball court to LAUTECH

The saying ‘charity begins at home’ is not far fetched from the gestures of the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare who deems it fit to give back to his community. This time around, the Sports Minister will hand over a newly constructed basketball court which he financed to the stakeholders of the game, come Saturday January 7, 2022.

Notable dignitariesto grace thehandingoveroccasionare Nigeria Olympic Committe President Engr. Habu Gumel, formerD’TigressCaptainand Olumide Oyedeji. It would be recalled that the Agbaakin of Ogbomosolandindonatedcomputersto LAUTECHICTDepartment andhasfacilitatednumerous impactful projects and programmes, such as 1.3 billion Ecological Fund Project, 475 million Ultramodern Sports Complex at Ikoyi-Ile, Youth/ Sports development Center, 100 million renovation of National Youth Development Centre for the take off of Ayede Polytechnic.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...