Ogboni Confraternity Leader Died In Auto Crash

The traditionalist, known in Yoruba land as the Oba Ogboni Agbaye, Oba Adetoyese Olakisan died alongside two others in a road accident on Monday.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that two of the wives of the Oba Ogboni Agbaye were kidnapped by some gunmen who attacked his residence in the early hours of Monday, April 3.

Acting on the information given by one of the suspects, Oba Olakitan, a police officer and the woman, went after the abductors towards Ila but were involved in an accident while returning to Imesi-Ile.

It was gathered that Oba Olakisan, the head of the aborigine Ogboni fraternity, the officer-in-charge of the Imesi-Ile police post, and a female occupant were traveling in the vehicle when the accident occurred.

Yemisi Opalola, the Osun State Police Command Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO confirmed the incident said the accident occurred along the Ila/Edemonsi/Imesi-Ile road in Osun State, while on a mission to rescue some victims from their kidnappers.

Opalola also confirmed that the Command had commenced a search and rescue operation to free the victims.

She said, “The Ogboni leader, the Police OC Imesi-Ile, and a woman were inside his (Olakisan’s) car coming back to Imesi after reaching Ila, searching for his wives that were abducted, when they had an accident.

“The vehicle ran into a tree. It was a lone accident. They were rushed to a hospital, but eventually, they all died. Our men are inside the bush to continue the search and rescue mission

