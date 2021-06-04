Ogborodi emerges NECO’s Acting Registrar

The Governing Board of the National Examinations Council (NECO) has approved the appointment of Mr. Ebikibina John Ogborodi, as the Acting Registrar/ Chief Executive of the council. Ogborodi was the Director, special duties in the council until his appointment, which followed the death of the substantive Registrar, Prof. Godswill Obioma, on Monday, June 1, 2021. According to a circular issued by the Director, Human Resources Management, Mr. Mustapha Abdul, the acting registrar’s appointment was endorsed by the governing board at its emergency meeting held on June 2, 2021. Head, Information and Public Relations Division of the council, Azeez Sani, in a statement released in Abuja, explained that Ogborodi’s appointment was as a result of his being the most senior director in the council, adding that all activities of the council were to continue unabated as earlier planned.

