Ogborodi emerges NECO’s Acting Registrar

The Governing Board of the National Examinations Council (NECO) has approved the appointment of Mr. Ebikibina John Ogborodi, as the Acting Registrar/ Chief Executive of the council. Ogborodi was the Director, special duties in the council until his appointment, which followed the death of the substantive Registrar, Prof. Godswill Obioma, on Monday, June 1, 2021. According to a circular issued by the Director, Human Resources Management, Mr. Mustapha Abdul, the acting registrar’s appointment was endorsed by the governing board at its emergency meeting held on June 2, 2021. Head, Information and Public Relations Division of the council, Azeez Sani, in a statement released in Abuja, explained that Ogborodi’s appointment was as a result of his being the most senior director in the council, adding that all activities of the council were to continue unabated as earlier planned.
Related Articles
FG pays over N2bn workers’ death benefits
The Federal Government said it has paid through the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OCSoF) the sum of N2.3 billion out of the N2.5 billion as death benefits to the next-of-kin to deceased workers. The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, disclosed this when […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
US records over 1,000 coronavirus deaths in one day
U.S. deaths from the novel coronavirus rose by more than 1,000 on Tuesday, the biggest single-day increase since early June, according to a Reuters tally. After weeks of declining fatalities, there were more than 5,200 U.S. COVID-19 deaths in the week ended July 19, up 5% from the previous seven days, a Reuters analysis […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
22-year-old commercial motorcyclist commits suicide in Ibadan
Tragedy struck yesterday at Amuloko area of Olorunsogo in the Ona Ara Local Government Area of Ibadan in Oyo State as residents woke up to the gory spectacle of a 22-year old commercial motorcycle rider, Ayuba Sarafa, who hanged himself in an uncompleted building beside his uncle’s house. The deceased who was described by many […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)