News

Ogboru lauds INEC over BVAS, says election maneuvering over

Posted on Author Gabriel Choba Comment(0)

The Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru, has lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over its decision to utilise Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) for this year’s round of elections. According to him, with BVAS, the era of election maneuvering, invalid votes and incident forms used to elect governors, senators and other elective officers are over with the introduction are over in Nigeria. Ogboru spoke at Oleh, headquarters of Isoko South Local Government Area of the state, during the flag-off of the party’s governorship campaign in Delta South Senatorial District on Thursday.

He noted that Delta is a high profile state and it should be governed by a high profile personality and that the resources if well utilised would be enough to offer free education to all Deltans. He pointed out that if elected, his administration will initiate policies that will end mass unemployment in the state. “APGA has plans for every Deltan in the area of Education, Health, Agriculture, Infrastructural Development, Environment, investment comparative areas that we have, to equal opportunities in local government development initiatives”. “We have a manifesto that meets the sustainable aim of the United Nations. We know that unemployment is an issue and we are saying that by this manifesto and all the critical areas that we have mentioned that unemployment will be a thing of the past.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles

Oil theft
News

Crude Theft: Equatorial Guinea hands over rogue vessels to Nigeria

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The Nigerian Navy has said that the Equatorial Guinea authorities have handed over a rogue vessel, MT Heroic Idun, which entered the Nigerian waters on August 8 without authorisation, to it. Director of Informa-tion (DINFO) at the Naval Headquarters in Abuja, Commodore Kayode Ayo- Vaughan, made the disclosure in a statement sent to New Telegraph […]
News Top Stories

2023: CAN holds one-day prayer retreat tomorrow

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

National leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has declared tomorrow as National Day of Prayers, and asked all blocks, zonal, state and church leaders to ensure they mobilise their members as well as Christian politicians vying for the various offices, to be a part of the programme. CAN’s Chairman, Local Organising Committee National […]
News Top Stories

PIB: Militants’ve no case against FG –HOSTCOM

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Abuja

The Host Communities of Nigeria Producing Oil and Gas (HOSTCOM), yesterday, declared that the Niger Delta Avengers (NDA) and other militant groups in the oil rich region would not kick off any violent campaigns in furtherance of their earlier threats because that will compound the level of insecurity in Nigeria.   National Chairman, (HOSTCOM), Prince […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica