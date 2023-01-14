Ogboru lauds INEC over BVAS, says election maneuvering over

The Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru, has lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over its decision to utilise Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) for this year’s round of elections. According to him, with BVAS, the era of election maneuvering, invalid votes and incident forms used to elect governors, senators and other elective officers are over with the introduction are over in Nigeria. Ogboru spoke at Oleh, headquarters of Isoko South Local Government Area of the state, during the flag-off of the party’s governorship campaign in Delta South Senatorial District on Thursday.

He noted that Delta is a high profile state and it should be governed by a high profile personality and that the resources if well utilised would be enough to offer free education to all Deltans. He pointed out that if elected, his administration will initiate policies that will end mass unemployment in the state. “APGA has plans for every Deltan in the area of Education, Health, Agriculture, Infrastructural Development, Environment, investment comparative areas that we have, to equal opportunities in local government development initiatives”. “We have a manifesto that meets the sustainable aim of the United Nations. We know that unemployment is an issue and we are saying that by this manifesto and all the critical areas that we have mentioned that unemployment will be a thing of the past.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...