Ogbuku assures on strengthening of NDDC offices in N’Delta

The new Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Samuel Ogbuku, has promised to strengthen all the state offices of the  Commission in the nine states of the Niger Delta region.

Ogbuku made the pledge at the weekend while addressing members of staff during his maiden visit to the Commission’s state office in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

He was accompanied on the visit by the Bayelsa State representative on the Governing Board of the NDDC, Denyanbofa Dimaro. Ogbuku remarked that the state offices provide the closest platform for the supervision of development projects and programmes being executed by the commission.

He said: “There shouldn’t be a disconnect between the headquarters in Port Harcourt and the various state offices across the Niger Delta region. We need to work in synergy to ensure that all our projects are properly supervised”.

Ogbuku thanked the staff for the enthusiasm they showed in receiving him at the state office, noting that the visit had given him the opportunity to get acquainted with the activities in the state and familiarize himself with their achievements and challenges.

He said that seeing the facilities in the office first hand will help the management to make decisions on how best to improve on the performance of staff in the state office.

 

