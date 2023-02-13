Ogbuku thanks Buhari for appointing him as NDDC boss

The Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr Samuel Ogbuku, has thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for all the things he has done for the Niger Delta region and for appointing him to pilot the affairs of the NDDC. Ogbuku spoke yesterday in Ayakoro community during the 65th annual cross- over celebration to mark this year’s exodus from their old settlement to the present location. The NDDC’s boss who is also the deputy paramount ruler of the community, assured his people of government’s continuous support in infrastructural development as he makes progress in his new role as the Managing Director of NDDC. Ogbuku was full of appreciation for the Executive Director, Finance and Administration, Major General Charles Airhiavbere and the Executive Director, Project, Mr. Charles Ogunmola, for accompanying him to mark the anniversary of the biggest event in the history of his community.
Related Articles
£2.6bn fraud: EFCC resumes trial of Petro Union Directors Nov 15
The Economic and Financial Crimes C o m m i s s i o n (EFCC) will on Monday, resume the trial of four Directors of an oil firm, Petro Union Oil and Gas Limited, before Justice Daniel Osiagor of a Federal High Court in Lagos over alleged £2.6 billion. The four Directors; Abayomi Kukoyi […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
NCDC confirms 864 new COVID-19 infections
Nigeria recorded a significant drop in its daily count of new coronavirus infections with 864 fresh cases recorded on Thursday. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the new cases in its update for January 28, 2020. The Thursday figure is the country’s lowest in close to four weeks — the last […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Only restructuring can save Nigeria’s unity –Ohanaeze
Pan Igbo socio-political organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo for the umpteenth time has called on the leaders of the country to avoid a break up of Nigeria by restructuring the polity, even as it backed the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo that there is a crack in the walls of the country and requires prayers to keep […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)