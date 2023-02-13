News

Ogbuku thanks Buhari for appointing him as NDDC boss

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

The Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr Samuel Ogbuku, has thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for all the things he has done for the Niger Delta region and for appointing him to pilot the affairs of the NDDC. Ogbuku spoke yesterday in Ayakoro community during the 65th annual cross- over celebration to mark this year’s exodus from their old settlement to the present location. The NDDC’s boss who is also the deputy paramount ruler of the community, assured his people of government’s continuous support in infrastructural development as he makes progress in his new role as the Managing Director of NDDC. Ogbuku was full of appreciation for the Executive Director, Finance and Administration, Major General Charles Airhiavbere and the Executive Director, Project, Mr. Charles Ogunmola, for accompanying him to mark the anniversary of the biggest event in the history of his community.

 

Our Reporters

