Ogbuku thanks Buhari for appointing him new NDDC head

Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

The Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr Samuel Ogbuku, has thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for all the things he has done for the Niger Delta region and for appointing him to pilot the affairs of the Commission.

Speaking on Sunday in Ayakoro community during the 65th annual cross over celebration to mark this year’s exodus from their old settlement to the present location,

Ogbuku, who is also the deputy paramount ruler of the community, assured the people of the community of government’s continuous support in infrastructural development as he makes progress in his new role as the Managing Director of the Commission.

Ogbuku was full of appreciation for the Executive Director, Finance and Administration, Maj-General Charles Airhiavbere and the Executive Director Projects, Mr. Charles Ogunmola of the Commission, for accompanying him to mark the anniversary of the biggest event in the history of his community

He said: “I’m using this opportunity to thank Mr President, Muhammadu Buhari for appointing me to head NDDC. For the people of the Niger Delta, I assure you of the government’s continuous support and infrastructural development.”

Also speaking the Paramount Ruler of Ayakoro community in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, His Royal Highnesses, Chief Righteous Inegbaha, commended the President for appointing their son, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku as the Managing Director of the NDDC.

The Chairman of the Anniversary, Dr. Goodbless Azibapu Eruani (CFR), thanked God for the grace and wisdom bestowed upon the people of Ayakoro who took the decision that has turned out to be a blessing.

