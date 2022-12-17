Ogbunike celebrates Last Ofala for Igwe Umenyiora

Ogbunike community in Anambra State will come alive on December 24 as the Igwe in Council, in consultation with the family of HRM Igwe John Ositadimma Umenyiora (Ezedioramma 1 of Ogbunike) and the people hold the Last Ofala Festival for the revered monarch.

According to a statement signed by Prince Ogoegbunam Umenyiora (Ononenyi) and Chief Anene Osadebe (Aka Eze Ogbunike), the cultural event, which will feature the Ogbunike Progressive Union, Council of Ndi-Ichie, ndi Nze Na Ozo, Umuada Ogbunike, Ndi Ekwu Na Iyom, Ogbunike youths and cultural troupes, will hold at the Ofala ground inside the palace of Igwe Ogbunike.

According to Anene; “The Last Ofala is organised in honour of HRM Igwe John Ositadimma Umenyiora (Ezedioramma 1 of Ogbunike), our quintessential monarch, whose glamorous reign for 45 years on the throne brought fame, dignity and development to Ogbunike Community and glamour to traditional institution and monarchy.”

