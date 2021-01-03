Body & Soul

OGD’s daughter, Kehinde, kicks off wedding process

Posted on Author Ifeoma Ononye Comment(0)

It was well celebrated at every corner by family, friends and well-wishers when one of the most eligible young men around, a life coach and public relations personality, Debola Williams proposed and engaged his heartthrob, Kehinde, daughter of former governor of Ogun State.

In what seems to be another step towards the wedding ceremony proper, the family of the bride to- be, kehinde, led by her able father, Otunba Gbenga Daniel played host to family of the groom to-be. It was an eventful introduction in the heart of Maryland Lagos on Sunday, December 27, 2020 as Otunba Daniel hosted the to-be son inlaw, Adebola Williams a.k.a Debola of Lagos and his family in a small but classy introduction ceremony.

Those who were there said it is a clear premonition of how classy the wedding proper would be when it eventually holds in 2021. The event, which was anchored by Yemi Sodimu, had guests like Rotimi Ameachi, Nasir Isiaka, Fela Durotoye Omotola Jalade and many more in attendanc

