Ogene, others float 365Daily Newspaper

The flourishing and vibrant Nigeria media space has welcomed a new platform, 365Daily, an online newspaper.

Operating as365daily.com. ng, the new publication will hit the cyber sphere tomorrow, Wednesday, November 4, 2020, with its unique motto: News uncensored!

A statement by the Publisher and Editor-in -Chief, Hon. Victor Afam Ogene, said the newspaper would be seeking to be the most influential, informative and reliable online newspaper by preserving, serving and seeking for the unity, peace and development of Nigeria.

Ogene, a former editor of The Source, a national newsmagazine and former memberof theHouseof Representatives, said: “365Daily is coming at a very tenuous time when our country is not only deeply fragmented, polarised and tethering on the precipice, but also gravelychallenged by leadership deficit.

