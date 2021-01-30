News

Ogieh: Okowa not interfering in DESOPADEC affairs

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah Comment(0)

The Managing Director of the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC), Bashorun Askia Ogieh, has clarified that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa does not in any way interfere with the day-to-day running of the commission.

Speaking at the PTI Conference Centre in Effurun, near Warri, during the inauguration and matriculation ceremony for 160 trainees of the DESOPADEC Skill Academy for unemployed youths from oil bearing communities, Askia said DESOPADEC, was diligently implementing its mandate to change the socioeconomic development of host communities within the mandate areas of the commission. He said DESOPADEC was an interventionist agency for oil bearing communities in Delta State.

Ogieh said: “I wish to briefly address an unsavoury issue that crept up recently. Some people have been promoting false and mischievous narratives on the management of the income accruing to Delta State under the derivation principle. “Let me make it clear that DESOPADEC is the product of an Act of Parliament, having been passed into law by the Delta State House of Assembly under the administration of His Excellency, Chief James Ibori.

“The provisions of the DESOPADEC Act have been diligently implemented over the years. Under His Excellency, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, our governor, there has been no interference on the running of DESOPADEC.”

Askia, who described the launch of the Academy as unprecedent in the history of the commission, said the programme is designed to tackle rising unemployment and promote entrepreneurial spirit among youths in its mandate area. He explained that Nigerian youths especially Deltans must embrace entrepreneurship rather than wait for ‘non-existence’ white-collar jobs.

He added: “ At DESOPADEC, we have always believed that we can provide our willing, teeming youths the oyster that can drain them from the space of helplessness, strongly convinced that entrepreneurship is the antidote to unemployment. “This Academy is therefore one of our major pillars designed to deliver our low hanging fruits. Today is the beginning of one of our major intervention measures to address a critical issue that plagues not only our youth in Delta State, but the entire country.

“We are blessed with a large pool of educated and energetic young men and women. However, without technical skills in an increasingly competitive world, many of our youth have been left jobless. “Everyone is born with a passion and latent, buried gifts which can be harnessed.

Elsewhere, I have said one’s passion, outside academic qualifications, can lead to wealth creation and comfort. The future belongs to the youths with fall back trades, those who create jobs and have become entrepreneurs and not seekers of white-collar jobs.

“The DESOPADEC Academy which we are launching today is a new platform we have created to impact requisite skills on the youth and equip them with the capacity to venture into the exciting world of entrepreneurship. Skills acquisition is the key to building an assured future for the young generation.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

FG: States’ll be involved in N2.3trn stimulus projects’ execution

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Federal Government has said that state governors would be involved in the implementation of the N2.3 trillion stimulus projects meant to provide economic succour to the people as a result of the ravaging Coronavirus. This was one of the resolutions reached after the National Economic Council’s (NEC) virtual meeting chaired by the Vice President, […]
News

Joint Border Drill records seizures worth N11bn in one year

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Joint Border Drill codenamed ‘Exercise Swift Response’ has made seizures valued at about N11 billion in the last one year. The Public Relations Officer of the Drill, Mr Joseph Attah made this known in a statement to commemorate one year of the exercise in Abuja on Tuesday. The joint border drill comprised the Nigeria […]
News

LG poll: Abia APC vows to resist attempt to favour PDP

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji

Ahead of the December 18 local government election in Abia State, the state’s chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has warned the electoral umpire against any attempt to favour the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The state’s APC secretary, Mr. Perfect Okorie, handed down the warning at the Azikiwe Road state secretariat, Umuahia, saying […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica