Ogijo Muslim community declares support for Tinubu

The Muslim community in Ogijo Area of Ikorodu, Lagos State has organised a prayer session for the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who they endorsed as the next President. Led by the Grand Chief Imam of Ogijo Central Mosque, Alhaji Suleiman Olayemi Olajugba Keeji, they said that Tinubu would improve the fortune of the country as president and that he has the capacity for the office. Keeji stated that the prayer programme and endorsement was organised because they believe that Tinubu would be a good Nigerian President.

“We pray to God that Tinubu needs good health, knowledge and long life to serve as the Nigerian President. To rule Nigeria is not a joke so we are begging God to help him and give him the opportunity to succeed in office. “What we want Tinubu to do as president is for him to listen to the masses and do what they want.

In his speech at the event, an APC Chieftain in Ward 10, Ogijo Sagamu Local Government area of Ogun State, and a Board Member of the Ogun State Housing Corporation, Abeokuta, Mr. Ekundayo Liafisi Omitaomu, said that Nigerians have a lot to benefit from Tinubu’s Presidency, adding that he is the only one that is sincere among those jostling to be the president of the country in 2023. Also speaking at the event, the Chief Imam of Anwar Islam Movement of Nigeria, Ogijo Division, AbdulHakeem Salaudeen said that Asiwaju Tinubu would move Nigeria to where the people want.

