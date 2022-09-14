Ogilisi Igbo condemns attack on Ifeanyi Ubah

The spiritual leader of the Igbo nation, Ogilisi Igbo, has joined millions of well-meaning Nigerians to condemn the assassination attempt made against the senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District in the red chamber, Ifeanyi Ubah, at Nkwo Enugwu Ukwu by armed men describing the attack as barbaric and not acceptable to humanity in general and in Igboland in particular. Reacting to the attack which led to the killing of Ubah’s personal assistants and security aides, including the Onowu of Nri, Ogilisi Igbo warned that those who have taken to killing their Igbo brothers as their job should get ready to face the consequences as the vulture would eat up their dead bodies, because God and nature made it clear that those who kill will die in a more horrible manner. Ogilisi also proclaimed that the gods of Igboland and the spirit of their ancestors will hunt the killers down and destroy them, as according to him, those that are killing others with the hope of going scot free are deceiving themselves, because the security agents are after them, the wrath of God who created humanity and nature are after them; so also is the wrath of the gods of the land and the spirit of the ancestors are after them.
Related Articles
2022: INEC assures electorate on credible poll
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has assured the electorate in Ekiti State that the application of sophisticated Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) innovations would curtail rigging during the governorship election coming up this year. Ekiti State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr Adeniran Tella, said this in Ado Ekiti yesterday, during a courtesy visit to the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
NSCDC arrests 3 alleged suspected bandits in Gusau
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corp (NSCDC), yesterday confirmed the arrest of three suspected bandits who fled Magami area, Zamfara State, as a result of heavy security presence. The NSCDC Public Relations Officer, Mr Ikor Oche, confirmed the development at a news conference, saying the suspects were arrested at the state mass transit motor […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Vaccination: Give students priority, NANS tells Ogun govt
The Ogun State chapter of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) yesterday urged the State government to give students in the state top priority in the vaccination of residents against COVID-19. This appeal is coming on the heels of the readiness of the state in receiving its portion of COVID-19 vaccines from the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)