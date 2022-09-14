News

Ogilisi Igbo condemns attack on Ifeanyi Ubah

The spiritual leader of the Igbo nation, Ogilisi Igbo, has joined millions of well-meaning Nigerians to condemn the assassination attempt made against the senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District in the red chamber, Ifeanyi Ubah, at Nkwo Enugwu Ukwu by armed men describing the attack as barbaric and not acceptable to humanity in general and in Igboland in particular. Reacting to the attack which led to the killing of Ubah’s personal assistants and security aides, including the Onowu of Nri, Ogilisi Igbo warned that those who have taken to killing their Igbo brothers as their job should get ready to face the consequences as the vulture would eat up their dead bodies, because God and nature made it clear that those who kill will die in a more horrible manner. Ogilisi also proclaimed that the gods of Igboland and the spirit of their ancestors will hunt the killers down and destroy them, as according to him, those that are killing others with the hope of going scot free are deceiving themselves, because the security agents are after them, the wrath of God who created humanity and nature are after them; so also is the wrath of the gods of the land and the spirit of the ancestors are after them.

 

