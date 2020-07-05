News

OGITECH Rector counsels female engineering undergraduates

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni Abeok uta Comment(0)

The Rector of Ogun State Institute of Technology (OGITECH), Igbesa, Engr. Olufunke Akinkurolere, has admonished female undergraduates studying engineering in tertiary institutions not to give up on their dreams.

 

Akinkurolere noted that with self-confidence, barriers that often deter women from rising to the top in the profession would be eliminated. She spoke during a virtual mentorship programme organised by the Abeokuta Chapter of the Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN).

 

The event, with the theme: “Female Students in Engineering Discipline: Challenges and Prospects,” had participants from various campuses in the state.

 

According to the OGITECH Rector, an analytical mind that is willing to learn new things and one which pays attention to details remained the hallmark of any successful engineer.

 

Akinkurolere said those aspiring to become successful engineers must also display good managerial, leadership, team building and communication skills.

 

The Rector, while fielding questions from participants, highlighted career prospects that professionals could take advantage of in engineering practice.

 

She stated that teaching/ training and research, design and development, construction and production, engineering economics and management and consultancy are open to all engineers irrespective of gender.

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

