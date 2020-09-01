Business

Ogo field drilling: Lekoil hunts for $100m investment

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Nigerian energy company, Lekoil Limited, needs to raise around $100 million before it can start drilling in its Ogo oilfield, its chief executive said in a statement made available to New Telegraph.

 

Lekoil reached a deferred payment deal earlier this year to keep its stake in OML 310, where Ogo sits, after it discovered a $184 million loan it wanted to use for the purchase was fraudulent. Chief Executive, Lekan Akinyanmi, said the company was able to finance much of the Ogo preparation work with cash from its producing field, Otakikpo, and will drill once it raises the money. Lekoil is in talks for a mix of direct investment into the asset and vendor financing, which Akinyanmi said was the most cost-effective way to raise money for drilling.

 

He expects to spend $1 billion developing Ogo through its life cycle. “We want Ogo to raise its own capital so that we can actually start to build cash…and maybe in a few years start to pay dividends,” he said, adding that Otakikpo, which produced an average of 5,305 barrels per day (bpd) last year, yielded $15-$16 million in free cash.

 

Shares in London-listed Lekoil plunged in January after it revealed the loan that it thought was from the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) was a “complex facade”.

 

Shares traded at 2.46 pence on Friday, compared with as much as 11.14 pence in January before the loan fraud was revealed. In results published this week, Lekoil posted a $12 million loss in 2019, compared with a $7.8 million loss in 2018.

 

Its cash balances dropped to $2.7 million from $10.4 million. Lekoil is also targeting a 40% reduction in annual general and administrative expenses due to this year’s oil price crash.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Sovereign Trust posts 46% growth in FY’19

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc has recorded a 46 per cent growth in profit after tax for the financial year ended December 2019. Filing to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) showed the audited report for the year grew to N503.382 million from N344.236 million recorded in 2018, representing a growth of 46 per cent. Profit before […]
Business

Okwuashi: Maritime holds the key to Nigeria’s growth

Posted on Author BAYO AKOMOLAFE,

  The Rector, Certified Institute of Shipping of Nigeria (CISN), Alex Favour Okwuashi, a professor of maritime administration, in this interview with BAYO AKOMOLAFE,  says the maritime industry can grow the nation’s economy after coronavirus crisis, if government focuses on infrastructure development and capacity building   What was your observation of the port industry when […]
Business

COVID-19: Bloomberg trains 6,000 healthcare workers

Posted on Author Our Reporters

As COVID-19 continues to impact Africa, Bloomberg initiative has also bolstered groundwork for future epidemic preparedness systems. In the three months since Bloomberg Philanthropies launched its $40 million COVID-19 Global Response Initiative, with partner Resolve to Save Lives, an initiative of Vital Strategies, 31 countries in Africa have been able to deepen and expand their […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: