Ogombo Monarch, Oba Muslim Abiodun Ogunbo, gets staff of office

The Ogudu Oshadi of Ogombo Kingdom in Eti Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State, Oba Muslim Abiodun Ogunbo, has been presented with his staff of office.

The installation and presentation ceremony, which was held in Ogombo on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 was carried out by the Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Bolaji Kayode Robert.

The well-attended ceremony witnessed the Lagos governor’s representative extolling the virtues of the monarch, who said his installation was in line with the state’s registered declaration regulating the selection of Obas in the state.

Robert said Oba Ogunbo’s selection was through a seamless and a united effort of the ruling house that produced him to ascend the throne of his forefathers.

The special adviser said the ceremony also followed due processes after the state government has carefully and meticulously scrutinised the candidate and has found him worthy.

He thanked Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for creating such a seamless and efficient system that makes Obaship process in the state transparent and timely, which has culminated into the installation and presentation of staff of office to the Ogombo and others in the state.

Robert, while congratulating Oba Ogunbo and the sons and daughters of Ogombo, reminded them that the ceremony marked a significant milestone in the community in that it signifies progress for the community, because it was the first time that Ogombo was getting an Oba and not a Baale as it used to be.

The special adviser assured the people that the Sanwo-Olu administration will continue to accord all parts of the state the same respect and attention they deserved in terms of infrastructure, economic empowerment, human capital development and security.

He said: “I commend the Kingmakers and elders of Ogombo Kingdom as well as the Ruling Houses for the peace and mutual understanding that have characterised the process that has led to the installation of the new Monarch.”

In his address at the occasion, the newly installed monarch, Oba Abiodun Muslim Ogunbo, thanked Governor Sanwo-Olu and members of his administration for finding him worthy of the throne and for making the struggle and dreams of the people of Ogombo come true.

The monarch also took time out to acknowledge the support of everyone – state government officials, monarchs and all well-wishers for gracing the occasion and for their kind gesture.

He promised that his reign will usher in peace, tranquility and progress as Ogombo will continue to witness unprecedented progress from that moment.

Oba Ogunbo also said: “The history of Ogombo will never be complete without the due appreciation of our leader, and former governor of Lagos State, His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu whose intervention in the Ogombo crisis of several years ago is the catalyst of the prevalent peace and progress we are experiencing today in our community.”

Concluding, however, he assured everyone that under his watch as the Oba of Ogombo Kingdom: “No effort will be spared to ensure that peace, transquility and unity reign supreme in the land. I will continue to unite the people towards the common task of living in peace and harmony for progress and socio-economic development of our community.”

