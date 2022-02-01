News Top Stories

Ogoni clean-up: 5,354,766 cubic meters of soil contaminated –FG

Posted on Author Deborah Ocheni, ABUJA

The Federal Government throughtheFederalMinistry of Environment has said 354,766 cubic meters over an area of about 314 acres is contaminated in Ogoni land.

 

The Minister of State for Environment, Sharon Ikeazor, made this known yesterday at Media Briefing on the environment sector held in Abuja “A total volume of contaminated soil to be remediated is 5,354,766 cubic meters over an area of about 314 acres.

 

The impacts of the remediation efforthaveproducedremarkable employment and livelihood opportunities among Ogoni youths,” she said. Ikeazor noted that 1,337 are gainfully employed to enhance local economy

 

“So far, a total of 1,337 persons have been trained, employed, and earned income to support their livelihood, thereby enhancing the local economy,” she added. Sadly, only 400 women were trained in skill acquisition out of 1,200 planed

 

“In 2020, a set of 400 women commenced training by UNITAR in agribusiness at Songhai Farms in the areas of aquaculture, poultry, cropping and food processing. The plan istotrainatotalof 1,200women in agribusiness.”

 

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Environment, Hassan Musa in his welcome address said: “The ministry has made considerable progress in addressing environmental concerns in the country.

 

This has been madepossiblethroughcollaboration with other MDAs, states and local governments. It has focused on evolving innovative strategies that emphasize the use of environmental reengineering as a veritable tool for poverty eradication, food security, sustainable economic development and improvement in the livelihood of the Nigerian populace

 

