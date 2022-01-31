Ogoni clean-up: 5,354,766 cubic meters of soil contaminated – FG

The Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Environment has said 354,766 cubic meters over an area of about 314 acres is contaminated in Ogoni land.

The Minister of State for Environment, Sharon Ikeazor, made this known Monday at Media Briefing on the environment sector held in Abuja

“A total volume of contaminated soil to be remediated is 5,354,766 cubic meters over an area of about 314 acres. The impacts of the remediation effort have produced remarkable employment and livelihood opportunities among Ogoni youths,” she said.

Ikeazor noted that 1,337 are gainfully employed to enhance local economy

“So far, a total of 1,337 persons have been trained, employed, and earned income to support their livelihood, thereby enhancing the local economy,” she added.

Sadly, only 400 women were trained in skill acquisition out of 1,200 planed

“In 2020, a set of 400 women commenced training by UNITAR in agribusiness at Songhai Farms in the areas of aquaculture, poultry, cropping and food processing. The plan is to train a total of 1,200 women in agribusiness.

“Needs Assessment forms were distributed to 5000 youths in December 2021, to capture the choice skill sets of Ogoni youths, women and men as well as physically challenged people. These Needs’ Assessment forms are targeted at the artisanal refiners to provide them with alternative livelihoods through acquisition of new skillsets. 500 community youths will be employed as local security at various HYPREP sites in Ogoni land,” she added.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Environment, Hassan Musa in his welcome address said: “The ministry has made considerable progress in addressing environmental concerns in the country. This has been made possible through collaboration with other MDAs, states and local governments. It has focused on evolving innovative strategies that emphasize the use of environmental re-engineering as a veritable tool for poverty eradication, food security, sustainable economic development and improvement in the livelihood of the Nigerian populace.”

