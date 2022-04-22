News

Ogoni Cleanup: Buhari’s govt can’t complete entire project – FG

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

The Federal Government has said the clean-ip of the polluted Ohoni land may not be completed by the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration. The Minister of Environment, Mohammed Hassan Abdullahi, disclosed this while addressing State House Correspondents after his first meeting, as Minister, with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. Abdullahi pointed out that the cleanup project was in phases with ten formally polluted sites already cleaned up, adding that there had been concerns about some aspects of the project. According to him, the government had made moves at rallying all stakeholders so the work could move faster.

The Minister, who said the President had instructed the ministry to ensure that adequate attention was paid to delivering on the project, disclosed that he updated the President on the ongoing work and the progress so far made. He said: “I had the opportunity to present to Mr. President, in accordance with the key priorities of the ministry, certain key projects that are undergoing some sort of review and seeking direction from Mr. President. “First, you are all aware of the hydrocarbon pollution remediation projects, which is called the Ogoni cleanup.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

JUST IN: We’re not increasing price of petrol in June, FG assures Nigerians

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Buhari government Friday assured Nigerians that it would not raise the pump price of petrol in June, insisting that the current template will remain in force till further notice. This was contained in a statement signed by Minister of State (Petroleum), Chief Timipre Sylva. The minister also said in the statement that the […]
News

Ukraine Conflict: Erdogan stresses ceasefire in phone call with Putin

Posted on Author Reporter

  Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a conversation on Sunday called on his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for a ceasefire and better humanitarian conditions for civilians following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “Erdogan noted the importance of a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, the implementation of peace and the improvement of humanitarian conditions in the […]
News

Sanusi lauds FG on fuel subsidy removal

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

…says policy in Nigerians’ best interest A former Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, yesterday lauded the removal of fuel subsidy by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, saying that the policy was in the best interest of the country as it would impact positively on Nigerians. The former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor gave […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica