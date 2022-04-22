Ogoni Cleanup: Buhari’s govt can’t complete entire project – FG

The Federal Government has said the clean-ip of the polluted Ohoni land may not be completed by the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration. The Minister of Environment, Mohammed Hassan Abdullahi, disclosed this while addressing State House Correspondents after his first meeting, as Minister, with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. Abdullahi pointed out that the cleanup project was in phases with ten formally polluted sites already cleaned up, adding that there had been concerns about some aspects of the project. According to him, the government had made moves at rallying all stakeholders so the work could move faster.

The Minister, who said the President had instructed the ministry to ensure that adequate attention was paid to delivering on the project, disclosed that he updated the President on the ongoing work and the progress so far made. He said: “I had the opportunity to present to Mr. President, in accordance with the key priorities of the ministry, certain key projects that are undergoing some sort of review and seeking direction from Mr. President. “First, you are all aware of the hydrocarbon pollution remediation projects, which is called the Ogoni cleanup.”

