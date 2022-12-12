Ogoni Cleanup: USA based groups, MOSOP fault FG

The Ogoni – American organisations; National Union of Ogoni Students, NUOS Int’l USA, Center for Democracy Human Rights and Anti- Corruption and Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People, MOSOP have faulted the Federal Government on why efforts to clean up oil spills in Ogoniland, Rivers State is being prolonged.

Minister of the Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi, was quoted to have said last week that the litany of litigations from Ogoni indigenes were affecting the clean-up, and that government had identified additional 635 hectares of contaminated shoreline in the area.

The minister stated this at the eighth edition of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration scorecard series (2015-2023), in Abuja.

“Part of what we are doing at the moment is survey of the sites and remediation. We are on course. Yes, it is normal for a group to be angry. My take is that most of the challenges we are facing are from there. People go to court to obtain orders, either ex parte or interlocutory orders to restrain us…Sometimes, the blame is not really from government. It is the people in one way or the other, doing all these, to slow down the clean-up. But, we’re doing everything to address the challenges,” he said.

Abdullahi said in addition to Nigeria being committed to fully implementing the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP) Report on Ogoniland, the ministry had spent more than N3 billion to construct six water supply schemes with a capacity of supplying 2,400m3 of potable water per day to affected communities across the four local government areas of Ogoniland.

However the groups in a statement jointly signed by the President of NOUS Int’l USA, Pius Barikpoa Nwinee, it’s Secretary General, Sampson B Npimnee, Acting Coordinator, CDHRAC Int’l, USA, Deekor Adokor, and its Secretary General, Toate Ganago dated Sunday December 11, 2022 and made available to journalists, noted that the excuse by government was not acceptable.

“NUOS INTL, CDHRAC AND MOSOP position on the ongoing clearing is clear and unambiguous as such, we reject the position of the Minister of the Environment because it is not just misleading, but wrong. In that, there has not been any single litigation to stop the cleaning in any way, if any, such litigation is wrongful death.

“However, instead, what has plagued the project is the government and HYPREP kickback and kickfront, the government’s refusal to hire competent international remediation firms and HYPREP hiring unqualified contract that placate and perpetuated more contamination in the area,” the group said.

According to the group, the activities of HYREP, which they said they have consistently criticised, leave much to be desired and expressed surprise that Abdullahi could come up with “such excuses to explain away the inadequacies of the Federal Government in Ogoniland.”

“This is what we have constantly spoken against. We saw this coming and we will not allow the Nigerian Government to hide under litigations to abdicate its responsibility over the people that are producing wealth for the nation.

“Our position is that Shell Oil cannot continue to pollute our land without accepting responsibilities for what they ought to do. The Federal Government ought to be proactive and ensure that HYREP carries out its duties effectively and end years of suffering that the Ogoni people have had to endure.”

