Ogoni community frowns over toxic waste dump

The people of Sugi community in Bodo City in Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State have decried the dumping of toxic waste evacuated from some of the sites of oil spill being cleaned-up in line with the recommendation of the UNEP Report. They accused the handlers of the clean-up exercise of deliberately abusing their land while working on the Bodo Creeks at the instance of Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC).

The traditional ruler of Sugi community, Mene Michael Tekuru Porobunu, told journalists during a visit to the affected site at Patrick Waterside that the dumping of the evacuated wastes from the clean-up was a deliberate act of economic sabotage.

The traditional ruler, who is the Chairman of Gokana Council of Traditional Rulers, said that the handlers of the clean-up exercise took advantage of his property without any due consultation, saying: “The wastes did not only constitute serious health threats and hazards to my family and the entire Sugi community, it has amounted to economic sabotage as it is now totally impossible for me to cultivate the affected land because of the toxic contamination of the soil.”

