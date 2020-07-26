Ogoni group demands investigation into alleged police invasion of Nunieh’s residence

Ogoni Welfare Association Lagos, the umbrella body of all Ogonis resident in Lagos State, has strongly condemned the alleged illegal invasion of the private residence of the former interim Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Ms. Joi Nunieh by operatives of the Nigeria Police in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

The association, in a statement by Nkpemenyue Mcdominic, Head of its Media Committee, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to direct the Inspector General of Police to immediately commence investigation into the incident.

Recall that on July 16, 2020 at about 4:00 am, over 50 personnel of the Nigeria Police reportedly invaded the Port Harcourt home of Ms. Nunieh, allegedly on the intension of possibly abducting and prevent her from testifying at the that day.

The statement noted that Nunieh “is a law citizen of this country and daughter of Ogoni Land who has served this country meritoriously in many capacities,” saying it is therefore rather sad and disturbing that such act against her fundamental human rights could be waged against her for committing no crime particularly under a democratic government.

“We, however, applaud and commend the Governor of Rivers State Barr. Nyesom Wike for his timely intervention, which eventually foiled the unlawful attempt to arrest or harm the former Managing Director of the NDDC.

“In view of the foregoing, we call on Mr. President to direct the Inspector General of Police to commence a thorough investigation into the unfortunate incident at such an unholy hour particularly when there are no known criminal charges against her before any court, nor any petition before any anti-graft agencies,” the statement stressed.

