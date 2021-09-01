Ogoni: Group kicks over NNPC/NPDC’s planned return of oil exploration

An environmental justice advocates group, under the aegis of the Youths and Environmental Advocacy Centre (YEAC) has faulted the moves by the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) to resume oil exploration in Ogoniland, warning that it could throw the area into crisis. The Executive Director of YEAC, Fyneface Dumnamene Fyneface, who spoke to journalists, said there was the need for the Federal Government to ensure the complete clean-up or the Ogoni areas in line with the UNEP Report of 2011 and some other demands of the Ogoni people before any talk of mining Ogoni oil. Recently, it was learnt that some top officials of NPDC, a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), met with some stakeholders in Bori, the traditional headquarters of the Ogoniland to discuss how to resume oil exploration in the area. But, Fyneface said that the leadership of the NPDC during their visit to Ogoni engaged with the wrong stakeholders instead of meeting with the people who he noted had already made their demands known. He said:” I heard that the case between SPDC and the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) was decided in favour of the latter and thus their oil mining subsidiary, the Nigeria Petroleum Development Company was authorised to operate the OML 11 in the Ogoni area.
