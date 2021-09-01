News

Ogoni: Group kicks over NNPC/NPDC’s planned return of oil exploration

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Comment(0)

An environmental justice advocates group, under the aegis of the Youths and Environmental Advocacy Centre (YEAC) has faulted the moves by the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) to resume oil exploration in Ogoniland, warning that it could throw the area into crisis. The Executive Director of YEAC, Fyneface Dumnamene Fyneface, who spoke to journalists, said there was the need for the Federal Government to ensure the complete clean-up or the Ogoni areas in line with the UNEP Report of 2011 and some other demands of the Ogoni people before any talk of mining Ogoni oil. Recently, it was learnt that some top officials of NPDC, a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), met with some stakeholders in Bori, the traditional headquarters of the Ogoniland to discuss how to resume oil exploration in the area. But, Fyneface said that the leadership of the NPDC during their visit to Ogoni engaged with the wrong stakeholders instead of meeting with the people who he noted had already made their demands known. He said:” I heard that the case between SPDC and the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) was decided in favour of the latter and thus their oil mining subsidiary, the Nigeria Petroleum Development Company was authorised to operate the OML 11 in the Ogoni area.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Osinbajo: COVID-19 deepens poverty

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said the outbreak of Coronavirus has deepened poverty in the country.   Osinbajo made the remarks yesterday at a dialogue on the Nigeria Food System organised by the United Nations to raise global awareness and shape global commitments towards mobilizing food systems to address hunger, reduce diet-related diseases and strengthen […]
News

FAROUK YAHAYA: THANKING BUHARI FOR A RIGHT CHOICE AS COAS

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The recent appointment of the Chief of Army Staff has generated reactions in the polity regarding the suitability of Major General Farouk Yahaya for the plum but demanding job. The interesting part is that some that are ignorant of the dynamics involved in such appointments have taken centre stage with insinuations and illogical conclusions so […]
News

Banditry: NASS lauds army operations in North West

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The leadership of the Senate and House of Representatives Committees on Army have lauded the effort of Nigerian Army in curtailing banditry and other security challenges in the North West.   The Chairmen, Senate and House Committee, Sen. Ali Ndume and Mr Abdulrazak Namdas, gave the commendation during their visit to the Special Army Super […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica