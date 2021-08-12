News Top Stories

Ogoni land: 10 yrs after, Shell agrees to pay N45.9bn penalty

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Comment(0)

…in compliance with court ruling on oil spillage

Multi-national oil company, Shell Petroleum Company yesterday agreed before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja to pay a compensation sum of N45.9 billion to the people of Ogoni in Rivers State. The said sum is to compensate the people of Ogoni for the losses suffered during oil spills that ravaged their communities. The court had about 10 years ago given an order for the payment of the said sum.

The compensation will, however, be paid through counsel to the Ogoni people, Chief Lucius Nwosu (SAN). Shell Petroleum Com-pany through its Counsel, Chief Aham Ejelamo (SAN) announced the decision to pay up the money while addressing the trial judge, Justice Ahmed Ramat Mohammed, yesterday. Ejelamo, however, sought an order of the court to permit payment of the debt through the Chief Registrar of the court in a bank account to be opened for the purpose. The court consequently endorsed the final decision to pay up the said money.

Although the oil company had sought to pay through the Chief Registrar of the court, it was eventually agreed that the amount be paid to the aggrieved people through their lawyer The amount was awarded in favour of the Ogoni people by Justice Ibrahim Buba of the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos on June 14, 2010 in his judgment in a suit filed by the Ogoni people. However, the Ogonis waived the interest on the principal amount as concession agreed upon during reconciliation

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business Top Stories

Covid-19: IMF sees debt surging to 100% of global GDP

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Massive borrowings by governments to fund coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic-induced stimulus packages will push public debt to a record of nearly 100 percent of global economic output this year, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said. The fund, which made the prediction in its latest Fiscal Monitor report released yesterday, also said it expected government budget […]
News

Ngige, Obiano dismiss allegation of masterminding Kanu’s re-arrest

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo

The duo of Anambra State governor, Chief Willie Obiano and the Minister for Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, yesterday dismissed the allegation by the spokesman of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Comrade Emma Powerful, that they both masterminded the rearrest of their leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, in Kenya. Powerful had in a release […]
News

Gbajabiamila: Law underway to resolve farmers/herders’ clash

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…says no alternative to APC Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has assured that the lawmakers in the National Assembly will examine the root cause of constant clashes between farmers and herders across the country and enact legislations to address it. The Speaker gave this assurance yesterday while briefing State House […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica