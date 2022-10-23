Oguche/Bullet B’ball championship to herald NBBF Final-8 playoffs

The Sam Oguche/Bullet Energy championship has gained a big boost as top Nigerian basketball teams are now poised to use it as a dress rehearsal for the Nigeria Basket Federation 2022 Final-8 playoffs.

The Oguche/Bullet competition billed for November 1 to 6, 2022 will be staged at the Sports Hall of the National Stadium in Surulere Lagos while November 6th has been picked as the arrival date for teams in the Final-8 playoffs.

Samuel Oguche, a former guard with the Lagos Islanders, said the choice of date and venue of the NBBF Playoffs is surely a blessing to the competition.

“Some of the teams in the NBBF playoffs are also listed for the Bullet Energy competition. And so, we have a situation where the teams would train hard, play to win the cup and then move in straight to the continent ticket challenge. This is very good for both competitions,” Oguche said.

