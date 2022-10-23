Sports

Oguche/Bullet B’ball championship to herald NBBF Final-8 playoffs

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

The Sam Oguche/Bullet Energy championship has gained a big boost as top Nigerian basketball teams are now poised to use it as a dress rehearsal for the Nigeria Basket Federation 2022 Final-8 playoffs.

The Oguche/Bullet competition billed for November 1 to 6, 2022 will be staged at the Sports Hall of the National Stadium in Surulere Lagos while November 6th has been picked as the arrival date for teams in the Final-8 playoffs.

Samuel Oguche, a former guard with the Lagos Islanders, said the choice of date and venue of the NBBF Playoffs is surely a blessing to the competition.

“Some of the teams in the NBBF playoffs are also listed for the Bullet Energy competition. And so, we have a situation where the teams would train hard, play to win the cup and then move in straight to the continent ticket challenge. This is very good for both competitions,” Oguche said.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Footballers suffering from COVID-19 effects after initial recovery

Posted on Author Reporter

  Very few top-level footballers have suffered from life-threatening bouts of COVID-19, but the longer-term effects of the virus are now being seen in the game, with one study suggesting even players’ passing quality can suffer. There have been several high-profile cases of COVID-19 effects preventing players returning to the pitch immediately after testing negative […]
Sports

N3m up for grabs at 2022 Traders Unity Cup

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Marketers in Lagos under the aegis of the Ndigboamaka Progressive Market Association, yesterday, left the market square for the football pitch as the 2022 edition of the  association’s Unity Cup Kicked off at the Legacy Pitch of the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos. According to the patron of the association, Prof. High Chief Obiora Okonkwo, the […]
Sports

Ukraine beat Scotland to keep World Cup dream alive

Posted on Author Reporter

  Ukraine manager Oleksandr Petrakov dedicated his side’s 3-1 win over Scotland to reach a World Cup playoff final to those fighting in the trenches of his war-torn homeland. In their first competitive match since Ukraine was invaded by Russia, Andriy Yarmolenko, Roman Yaremchuk and Artem Dovbyk scored the goals to set up a clash […]

