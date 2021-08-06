Ogudu, Ojota residents send SOS to Lagos govt, Police

…as cultists take over communities

Residents of Ojota and Ogudu in the Kosefe Local Government Area of Lagos State have sent a save our soul message to the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hakeem Odumosu, over the activities of marauding cultists. This cry for help came following the discovering of the mutilated remains of a cart pusher and the remains of a member of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NUTRW) whose brain was splattered on the street of Ojota.

The NURTW member, Kolawole, is believed to have been killed by suspected cultists. According to eyewitnesses, Kolawole was shot in the head at a close range at a naming ceremony he attended on Olatunji Street on July 6, 2021. These killings have forced some residents of the two communities to flee their houses, relocating to other parts of the metropolis and some to Ogun State for safety, but those who have nowhere to run to continue to live in fear. Worried by these developments, residents are saying enough is enough and that government should quickly come to their rescue to arrest the worsening situation. A resident of Aina Street in Ojota, who simply wished to be known as Dele, said: “For a long time now, we have been living in fear over the rate of killings by cultists.

A cart pusher, Adebayo, was killed at Ojota Bus Stop, where he was struggling to eke out a living. His body was mutilated and dumped inside his cart. His remains were later evacuated by the Lagos State Government officials.” Dele alleged that Adebayo was killed by members of Eiye confraternity. “Before the celebration of 7/7, no fewer than four cult members had been killed by a rival group in the month of July alone at Ojota and Ogudu areas of the state. The clashes were always over supremacy battles. “The cart pusher was killed at Total Filling Station while he was asleep. The killings have become too many and now urgently need to be checked.

In June, four members of Aiye confraternity were gunned down by Eiye members at Olatunji Street. This made some youths desert the community for fear of being killed,” Dele narrated. Dele further said: “No day passes without residents waking up to hear about one killing or the another in the community. Sometimes, gunshots will be coming from different directions in the community. There’s a limit to what local vigilante groups can do.” Also speaking, Biodun, who resides at Kujore Street, said at least eight people had been killed at Ogudu and Ojota by suspected cultists, with many others sustaining various degrees of injuries. Biodun recalled that following the wanton killings, policemen from Rapid Response Squad (RRS) and Area H Police Command, Ogudu, were deployed to the community to prevent further breakdown of law and order.

He said: “Two weeks after the raid by policemen, some Eiye members stormed Ogudu and killed Stainless, a member of Aiye at a birthday party. They went away with his two index fingers. After the death of Stainless, Aiye members came into the community for a reprisal.

They attacked Eiye cult members. In fact, machetes were used on Eiye cult members after bullets repeatedly failed to penetrate their bodies. “Due to the frequent clashes and killings, residents in many streets have taken to closing shops and locking themselves indoors immediately the clock strikes 7pm. We want peace in Ojota and Ogudu. We cannot walk freely at night or day time, because we don’t know who is who in the community. We are always afraid. We can’t even gather together to confer.” Attempts to speak with Kolawole’s mother failed as neighbours said she had relocated to Ibafo village, in Ogun State.

A neighbour of Kolawole’s mother, who simply gave his name as Dapo, said the deceased went to a baby’s naming ceremony with his friends on July 6 and when Aiye cult members stormed the venue; they shot him on his head. He also recalled: “He was with his friends at the party when the cultists started shooting. He was trying to escape when they shot him on his head; his brains spattered. He died immediately. Initially, every one of us at the venue of the party ran away for safety, only for us to see three young boys on motorcycle, escaping from the scene. They had already carried out their operations, but his death was too sudden.”

A trader at Olatunji Street, who gave her name as Janet, said that she was shocked when she opened her shop the following day after the death of Kolawole and saw bloodstains everywhere. Janet said that Olatunji Street used to be a nice and peaceful place to live and do business, until cultists infiltrated every nook and cranny. She said since the invasion of cultists, the glory had departed from Olatunji Street. Janet also has suggestions for the police. She said: “Police should focus more on Ojota because the rate at which killings are going on there is worrisome. Police should continue to raid black spots in the area in order to flush out these cultists so that peace can return and reign. Sometimes, these cultists get arrested, but before you know it, they are back on the street, attacking and killing people. Politicians are part of the problems when it comes to cultists and cultism.”

A resident of Ojota, Mr. Kabir, said in the months of June and July, more than eight people were killed on both sides with several others injured. Kabir added: “Two persons were killed at Olatunji Street and one at Ogunmokun Street, two at Musa Adewokun Street and one at New Garage axis, all at Ojota area. There are a lot of killings and they are unreported. “There is no peace anymore at Ojota and its environs.

These cultists are usually between ages 17, 15 and 16, and they are usually armed to the teeth. I also heard about a cart pusher that was killed at Total Filling Station, Ojota Bus Stop. The government should come to our rescue and provide jobs for the youths to stop these nonsensical killings. In fact, many people were killed at Ojota during the 7/7 celebration.”

He further recounted: “On that fateful day, it was like a war. Everywhere was deserted, even some traders selling at Ojota Market left the market hurriedly to avoid being attacked. “Police and other security forces should be at alert as the Eiye Cult group is already preparing for their 8/8 version. We don’t know how it will turn out; it could be bloody and fatal.

The issue of cultists killing in Ojota is not peculiar to us here alone. Some of my friends in the Mile12 area and its environs are also complaining because they are experiencing the same thing. When Kolawole was killed, we protested at the Oba’s palace to register our grievances.

The monarch promised adequate security in the community.” Alhaji Kunle, a resident of Amoo Street, said that during the 7/7 celebration, some of the Aiye Cult group members rode on motorcycles into the community, shooting sporadically into the air.

He added: “Some of the cultists in Ojota are Eiye and those in Ogudu are Aiye. Members of the two groups cannot cross each other, without clashing, injuring or killing themselves. The brothel at Olatunji Street is also contributing to the cult related crisis in Ojota.

This is because that’s where these cultists used to assemble. It should be relocated for peace to reign at Olatunji Street. It has also reached a stage whereby, whenever cultists don’t get their targets, they turn around to attack another person. A lot of innocent people have died because of this senseless move.” When the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), Muyiwa Adejobi, was contacted to get his reactions concerning the wave cultism in Ojota and Ogudu and also to find out what the command was doing to arrest the escalating situation, he did not pick his calls.

He also didn’t respond to text messages. Recall that when a suspected cultist is convicted of cultism, he or she risks 21 years in jail and 15 years jail term for those found guilty of aiding and abetting cultism in Lagos. Tragically however, in spite of this law, cultists seem to be sneering at the law and continuing in their clashes and killing spree unabated.

