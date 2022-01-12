Ogufere: African designers need their own industrial revolution

“The reason why developed countries in the world were quite ahead of Regional African Designers was because they have undergone Industrial Revolution; but we have not undergone any in Africa.”

This is what the President of the International Federation of Interior Designers/Architects (IFI), Ms. Titi Ogufere, said during the hosting of over 28 countries from diverse design communities in Africa, recently at the Wheatbaker Hotel, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The occasion was the Design Week Lagos, themed: “Design Revolution’, collaborated with the IFI African Regional, with over 5,000 African designers that varied from practitioners, academic institutions, educators, professional associations, policymakers and governments amongst others.

Ogufere, who spoke after the interactive roundtable virtual event, sampled views from professors, educators who have been in the industry for a very long time on how to make interior design an alternative to oil and possibly make education policy work in Africa.

“We need to understand how to process the raw materials for our interior design because there is no proper knowledge of the use of these raw materials. “If we do, they can become things that we can actually use as an alternative to new oil, that we need to start developing and supporting all our product designers and interior designers everywhere around the world,”

she said. She gave reasons why other parts of the world were quite ahead of Regional African Designers, saying: “Other parts of the world have undergone industrial revolution, and that is why they have gone far ahead of us.

“We need to start to look at things that work for us and not things that are shipped to us. What we should do is to design for humanity and for the environment.” On the educational standard policy, she said: “We are trying to promote educational standards and practice in Interior Architecture and Industry in Africa.

“We’ve had global educators that are professors in the industry for as long as 90 years talking about the education policy and standard for global practice.” She explained further: “Education policy was conceived some 40 years ago and we updated it, getting consideration from all round the world – both from the developed and developing parts.”

Ogufere stressed that: “Education is the bedrock of any society, and for us as Interior Architects and Designers, we are here to serve humanity. We affect the way people behave, spaces and designs, so our profession is the one that should be taken seriously.”

According to her: “This roundtable was really important getting different views from different professions, educators, professors, those that have been in the industry for a long time, we are really pleased with the outcome of this session.” Ogufere, who is a graduate of architecture from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ife, said that: “The industry is ripe for development.

The only two universities that offer Interior Architecture as a four year discipline in the country are Ife, now Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) and University of Ibadan.

“IFI stands as the ‘United Nations’ of the profession, to unite, develop, share information, that is why we have come up with an education policy; and is something that we are going to look before we implement it in our schools, also in our professional practice because they’ve been disconnected between the professional practice and education.” Ogufere, also the 21st president of IFI and the founder of Design Week Lagos, said: “We focused this year more on furniture and lighting , so in this exhibition we have 20 different furniture designers coming up with different designs, two special projects – they were Nigerian fashion designers”.

Also, one of the delegates from Kenya, Professor George Karani, explained the battle between the Interior Designers and Architects: “The fight between them is that the architect feels that they are supposed to be doing what we are doing, that it is part of their profession.

“But we the Interior Designers have taken our place; we tell the architect that this is where we belong. There is also confusion between Interior Designers and Interior Decorators, so we are also trying to educate so many people to let them understand the difference between interior design and interior decoration.”

He said that: “So these are the few challenges we experience in Kenya, but so far we‘ve been trying our best. Since we began the association and held conferences, we have invited professionals; teachers, even the public to attend them so that they might understand what interior design entails.”

Karani, a former President of the Interior Designers Association of Kenya, also spoke on why the regional African designers’ conference was necessary, saying: “And the fight that they say, can Africa come together as interior designers in Africa and work together.

So, it is a great opportunity for us to unite Africa, so that we can spread the good news of what Interior Design really entails and make it a formidable profession in the world.

“So that whatever is happening in Kenya, Nigeria, Ghana or any other place in the world, we know it is the same thing. So that Interior Designer can come from Kenya and work in Nigeria, there is actually no difference between them apart from the cultural aspect.”

An interior designer from South Africa, Dorothy Van’t Riet, said: “I have an interior design firm in South Africa, I came from South Africa. It’s been worth every single moment being here (Nigeria).

For us as design leaders throughout the continent Africa are presenting new concepts about education and to increase the level of understanding throughout the continent and Ogufere as the leader is really making a great inroad and there is a future for interior designers.

“She brought the significance of interior design to the fore; because the d sign creates a credible road that gives a huge amount of money to the economies of different African countries, because it boosts the economy.

“When you think about construction design, the whole design industry plays a vital role in jobs and empowerment to the people, skills development. Like she brought together the minds of the people to talk about a language that wants to help the continent move forward.

“A continent that shines as a role model to the rest of the world and designers is right in the forefront of leading that, so it has been an incredible conference and amazing to me and so with our colleagues all over the continent in Africa and over 5000 delegates around the world.”

Osaru Alile, designer from Nigeria, who spoke on the language barrier, said: “Interior design is absolutely needed for the design content for Africa and the rest of the world. We are catching up now in Nigeria.

We are just trying to properly plan spaces. “Interior is for everybody, I always say that everybody is supposed to live in a happy space. We have people from over 28 African countries here with us in Lagos right now.

Even if they don’t speak English, some are speaking Portuguese or French, however, the common language is design. Design is our language, it is so beautiful, we all want things to look beautiful, functional and be economically savvy.”

