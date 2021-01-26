Ogun: 176 killed, 990 injured in 852 auto crashes

About 176 people died while 990 others were injured in various auto accidents in 2020 across Ogun State.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the state Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Mr. Babatunde Akinbiyi, disclosed this in Abeokuta yesterday.

Akinbiyi explained that during the year in review the state recorded 852 road traffic accidents. Giving breakdown of the accidents, the PRO said 186 were minor, 567 were serious while 99 were fatal.

According to him, the crashes involved 171 private cars, 153 private buses, 168 commercial buses, 189 commercial cars, 101 motorcycles, 52 tricycles, 155 medium trucks, 169 heavy trucks and 93 other vehicles.

He said: “During the period, 3,021 people were involved in the various accidents, out of which 990 persons (695 males, 295 females) sustained various degrees of injuries; 176 persons (133 males, 43 females) killed and 1,855 persons were rescued unhurt due to prompt response to 594 emergency calls received by TRACE.”

Akinbiyi stated that most of the auto traffic crashes were caused by excessive speed, dangerous driving, bad tyres, driving against traffic, bad roads and mechanical faults.

He added that 1,650 vehicles and 346 motorcycles were apprehended for various offences during the period under review

