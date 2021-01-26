Metro & Crime

Ogun: 176 killed, 990 injured in 852 auto crashes

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta Comment(0)

About 176 people died while 990 others were injured in various auto accidents in 2020 across Ogun State.

 

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the state Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Mr. Babatunde Akinbiyi, disclosed this in Abeokuta yesterday.

 

Akinbiyi explained that during the year in review the state recorded 852 road traffic accidents. Giving breakdown of the accidents, the PRO said 186 were minor, 567 were serious while 99 were fatal.

 

According to him, the crashes involved 171 private cars, 153 private buses, 168 commercial buses, 189 commercial cars, 101 motorcycles, 52 tricycles, 155 medium trucks, 169 heavy trucks and 93 other vehicles.

 

He said: “During the period, 3,021 people were involved in the various accidents, out of which 990 persons (695 males, 295 females) sustained various degrees of injuries; 176 persons (133 males, 43 females) killed and 1,855 persons were rescued unhurt due to prompt response to 594 emergency calls received by TRACE.”

 

 

Akinbiyi stated that most of the auto traffic crashes were caused by excessive speed, dangerous driving, bad tyres, driving against traffic, bad roads and mechanical faults.

 

He added that 1,650 vehicles and 346 motorcycles were apprehended for various offences during the period under review

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Pastor impregnates teenage siblings, gets victims’ parents’ blessing

Posted on Author Patience Agbo

A mild-drama played out at the Oshodi area of Lagos State when policemen attached to the Makinde Police Station went to arrest Pastor Nduka Anyanwu (28) of the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Evangelical Church, Ogunoloko Parish, for allegedly impregnating two sisters, aged 13 and 17. The victims’ mother, Amaka Onyeji, rather than be happy over the […]
Metro & Crime

EFCC arrests brothers, 3 others over internet fraud activities in Ibadan

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo,

Operatives of the the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan zonal office, have arrested two pairs of brothers: Ayoola Timilehin, Olusola Timilehin, and Oladayo Fayemi, Tolulope Fayemi as well as, three others suspected to be Internet fraudsters. They were arrested at their hide out Wednesday at Alaka, Elebu area of Ibadan, the Oyo State […]
Metro & Crime

Six foreigners, Nigerian convicted for oil theft

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, yesterday convicted and sentenced six foreigners and a Nigerian to seven years imprisonment for oil theft.   The court presided over by Justice J. K. Omotosho announced the verdict after three years of prosecution by the Port Harcourt Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica