Ogun: 2 arrested for kidnapping herdsman

Operatives of the Ogun State-owned security outfit, So-Safe Corps, have arrested two suspected kidnappers for allegedly abducting a herdsman. The victim, simply identified as Oseni was allegedly kidnapped at Olorunda-Lukosi, Iro, Owode- Egba Local Government Area of the state, while grazing his cows.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the corps, Moruf Yusuf confirmed the arrest of the suspects to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday.

According to him, the corps received a distress call on Friday that the suspects had kidnapped the victim in the bush. Yusuf said, the kidnappers had immediately dispossessed their victim of a sum of N130,000 and the documents of his motorcycle.

Yusuf informed that the suspected kidnappers, after their successful operation, demanded for N4 million ransom before they could release Oseni. “To secure the release of their man, the family had agreed to pay the said ransom, without the knowledge of the suspected kidnappers that they would fail.

“The So-Safe Corps patrol team’s timely response led to the arrest of the two suspected kidnappers, whilst others are at large, despite the intensive combing of the location,” the corps spokesman said. He identified the suspects as Mohammed Lawal, aged 20, a resident of Sharagi Area of Karaoke, while the other is 25-year-old Sarafa Asimiu, a resident of Amusa Yusuf house, Oke-Aje, Ibadan.

Meanwhile, the Ogun State Commander of the So-Safe Corps, Soji Ganzallo, had directed that the suspects be handed over to the police after preliminary interrogation. Ganzallo said the abducted herdsman, who was rescued unhurt, has also been handed over to the police at Iro Post

