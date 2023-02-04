News

Ogun 2023: AA Governorship Candidate vows to domesticate EFCC, fight corruption

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

The governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) in Ogun State, Dr. Samuel Olufemi Adeyemi, has said he would domesticate the Economic Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) as part of efforts to fight corruption in government if elected as the governor of the state. He expressed worry of the high level of corruption being perpetrated by public office holders when he said that he planned to establish EFCC in the state to curb corrupt practices and not to probe his predecessor. Adeyemi, who spoke with journalists in Abeokuta on Friday accused appointees of the government of unduly enriching themselves to the detriment of the masses who voted them into power. He lamented that “Ogun has never had it as bad since its creation as the state is taking front positions in bad areas and back positions in good areas.”

He took a swipe at the incumbent governor, Dapo Abiodun, who he accused of plunging the state into debt. He said: “I will not look backward. I have no business probing anybody. It’s like a waste of time. If you begin to look back, when will you move forward?

 

Our Reporters

