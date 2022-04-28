News

Ogun 2023: Abiodun asks APC to disregard petitions seeking his disqualification

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has asked the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to disregard petition sub-mitted to it, seeking his disqualification from participating in the 2022 governorship primaries in the state. Abiodun through his lawyer, Kehinde Ogunwumiju (SAN), from the Afe Babalola & Co had written the national chairman of APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, to ignore a petition, describing it as full of spurious and unfounded allegations meant to mislead the party into disqualifying the governor from participating in the 2023 gubernatorial election.

A member of the party, Ayodele Oludiran, had in the petition, dated in April 12, warned the party against considering the candidacy of Abiodun, alleging that he had been accused of “concealing criminal offenses he allegedly committed in the USA in the 1980s.” Oludiran in the petition sighted by our correspondent insisted that, Abiodun’s candidacy would portend danger for the APC with the damning allegations against him.

But, the governor in his response to the petition, said the petition was “nothing more than the machinations of political jobbers and saboteurs sponsored by desperate opposition elements to disrupt the peaceful political atmosphere in Ogun State.” He accused the petitioner of spreading rumours and propaganda against him to mislead the APC.

 

Our Reporters

