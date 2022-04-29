News

Ogun 2023: Abiodun declares for second term

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday, officially declared his intention to seek reelection in 2023 on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), insisting that, he remains undaunted and resolutely committed to achieve more for the state. Abiodun made the declaration at the Executive Council Chambers of his office at Oke-Mosan Abeokuta, when he received the nomination form bought for him by his kinsmen under the aegis of the Dapo Abiodun Mandate 2023. He also immediately announced the re-nomination of his deputy, Mrs. Noimot Salako-Oyedele as his running mate. Abiodun recalled how the journey began four years ago when he called out the citizens of the State to join him in a journey of selfless service to build a secure and prosperous state driven by a vibrant economy and supported by quality service, equity and justice, saying it was gratifying that the people believed in him and gave their support.

 

Our Reporters

