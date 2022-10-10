Politics

Ogun 2023: Amosun rejects Abiodun, declares support for ADC guber candidate

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta Comment(0)

The immediate past governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has insisted that he would work against the re-election of the incumbent, Dapo Abiodun, the candidate of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in next year’s election.

Amosun declared that he and his supporters would be rather working for the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Biyi Otegbeye.

Amosun, a Senator representing Ogun Central Senatorial District, the Red Chamber, said though he would work for the emergence of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu as the president of Nigeria, he would not support another candidate of the party in the state.

The former governor disclosed this in an interview with BBC News Yoruba on Monday.

Amosun had openly accused Abiodun of rigging his way into power during the 2019 election.

Asked about how the crisis rocking the APC in Ogun and other states would not affect the chances of Tinubu at the poll, Amosun posited that all the factions within the Ogun APC are in support of Tinubu and will all work for his victory.

However, he declared that he would not support the APC during the governorship election, saying he would not hide behind a finger.

“For the Presidential election, I can assure you, all the APC factions in Ogun are working for the presidential candidate of the APC. But for the governorship race, we are not together. I and my supporters are not supporting the APC,” he said.

Amosun explained that his followers who aspired for positions under the APC were not well treated in the primaries.

“If you are talking of the Presidential election, I will support the Presidential candidate of the APC, you all know me, whatever I say is what I always do. But for the governorship race, I and my supporters are not supporting the APC governorship candidate here.

“I am not hiding it, for the Presidential election, we are with the APC. But for the governorship, I am not doing it secretly, I will not support the APC,” he emphasised.

Asked to mention who he will be supporting, he said: “It is Biyi Otegbeye that is the person I am supporting. Otegbeye of the ADC.”

Otegbeye, a Managing Director at Regency Alliance Insurance Plc. and his Ogun Waterside-born running mate, Olatunde Awonuga, made the final list of candidates published by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Politics

New Olu of Warri’s well brought up child, says the Late Capt Okunbo

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Before his death last week, Edo State-born business mogul and philanthropist, the late Captain Idahosa Wells Okunbo, spoke with journalists from his home in the United Kingdom on the emergence of the Olu of Warri designate, Prince Utieyinoritsetsola Emiko. The new king is coincidentally his son-law   Your son-in-law will be crowned as the 21st […]
Politics

Ezugwu: We can’t see the infrastructure govt claims it is building

Posted on Author ANAYO EZUGWU

Chief Willie Ezugwu is the Secretary-General of Conference of Nigerian Political Parties (CNPP) The Conference of Nigerian Political Parties (CNPP) has already issued a press statement on this borrowing because the kind of moribund National Assembly that we have today has killed Nigeria. The executive has cornered the other two arms of government. They have […]
Politics

Odumakin: The curtain falls for the activist

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu writes

Anayo Ezugwu writes on the life and times of pro-democracy activist and spokesperson of Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin, who passed on at the weekend     The Yoruba nation is bereaved. On Saturday, April 3, the region lost one of its illustrious sons, in the person of the National Publicity Secretary of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica