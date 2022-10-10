Ogun 2023: Amosun rejects Abiodun, declares support for ADC guber candidate

The immediate past governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has insisted that he would work against the re-election of the incumbent, Dapo Abiodun, the candidate of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in next year’s election.

Amosun declared that he and his supporters would be rather working for the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Biyi Otegbeye.

Amosun, a Senator representing Ogun Central Senatorial District, the Red Chamber, said though he would work for the emergence of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu as the president of Nigeria, he would not support another candidate of the party in the state.

The former governor disclosed this in an interview with BBC News Yoruba on Monday.

Amosun had openly accused Abiodun of rigging his way into power during the 2019 election.

Asked about how the crisis rocking the APC in Ogun and other states would not affect the chances of Tinubu at the poll, Amosun posited that all the factions within the Ogun APC are in support of Tinubu and will all work for his victory.

However, he declared that he would not support the APC during the governorship election, saying he would not hide behind a finger.

“For the Presidential election, I can assure you, all the APC factions in Ogun are working for the presidential candidate of the APC. But for the governorship race, we are not together. I and my supporters are not supporting the APC,” he said.

Amosun explained that his followers who aspired for positions under the APC were not well treated in the primaries.

“If you are talking of the Presidential election, I will support the Presidential candidate of the APC, you all know me, whatever I say is what I always do. But for the governorship race, I and my supporters are not supporting the APC governorship candidate here.

“I am not hiding it, for the Presidential election, we are with the APC. But for the governorship, I am not doing it secretly, I will not support the APC,” he emphasised.

Asked to mention who he will be supporting, he said: “It is Biyi Otegbeye that is the person I am supporting. Otegbeye of the ADC.”

Otegbeye, a Managing Director at Regency Alliance Insurance Plc. and his Ogun Waterside-born running mate, Olatunde Awonuga, made the final list of candidates published by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

