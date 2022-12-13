Ogun 2023: Consolidating on good governance

It has been a while since the main opposition party in Ogun State, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has been in a seemingly interminable power squabble, thus, making it difficult to have a consensus on its rightful governorship candidate for the forthcoming 2023 General Elections.

In the last few weeks, many people had watched the conflicting court judgments on the case between the two contenders to the governorship ticket of the party – Oladipupo Adebutu and Jimi Lawal, with an incredible loss on both groups. Sometimes, the wheel of justice can be very slow. But no matter how slow, it will surely grind to a halt one day and the truth shall ultimately prevail.

Besides, things aren’t looking too good within the camp of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) either as the fate of its candidate, Biyi Otegbeye, is inextricably tied to the final determination of the ongoing litigation challenging his candidature. Already, the media has been awash with the insinuation of camp-shifting involving some men of yester-years. How far the new alliance can go is another raging debate among political pundits?

In a nutshell, there is no alternative to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State and its standard bearer, Governor Dapo Abiodun in this election. Opposition in a democracy is necessary and essential only in as much as it can provide viable alternatives to the existing parties in government. Since the PDP lost out of power in 2015 at the centre, it has not been unable to articulate any alternative to the APC-led government. All they do is scream blue murder and vilify the Buhari administration for being as an unmitigated disaster.

Back home in Ogun State, the PDP as an opposition has only succeeded in showing itself as a lame-duck party. It has been an abject failure in all areas of human development indices-poor in organisational capacity, deficient in focused leadership, and comprehensively lacking in discipline. A party that cannot coordinate its internal affairs has no business being in power.

Certainly not in a state like Ogun State which has produced foremost leaders who had made their marks on the sand of time in their various fields of human endeavours and will forever remain a source of pride to the nation. Never will a day come when things will degenerate to a level where the people will jettison the goodwill of their forebears to vote mediocre into power to direct the affairs of the state. Yes, sometimes democracy can throw up charlatans as leaders. An election may not necessarily produce the best. But no one will conceive of a moment when the sun will rise from the west and set in the east. It will never happen.

With the new season of an election, different characters have been parading the political space under one guise or the other seeking elective positions. It is the inalienable right of every citizen to aspire to lead on the platform of any political grouping or party; after all, freedom of association is one of the basic tenets of democracy. And now that the transition process is underway, the field is wide open for a free and fair contest. But then, as an individual or a collective group, you must bring something tangible to the table in exchange for people’s votes. You cannot come with an empty hand and expect to get something in return. The PDP as a leading opposition party at both state and national levels has been deeply enmeshed in an internal power struggle. For nearly eight years out of power, the big behemoth has not been able to recover from its self-afflicted political amnesia.

Meanwhile, how long it will take the PDP in Ogun State to regain its peace is one big question that is begging for an answer.

Last Thursday, when the Federal High Court in Abuja reinstated Adebutu as the authentic governorship candidate of the party in the coming general elections, relief came over his teeming supporters like the rain waters. They were upbeat that the judgment would lay to rest the prolonged litigation battle that had held the party down for so long. But with the reaction of the Jimi Adebisi Lawal Campaign Organisation (JALCO) to the judgment, that joy of victory may be short-lived. Unless there is a last-minute change of mind, the case may drag on to the Supreme Court. If that happens, that may be the beginning of the end of another long tortuous journey to justice. And unfortunately, time is of the essence.

For so long as the case lingers, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will be constrained to wait for the final outcome of the litigation before it can include any of the contenders in the list of candidates for the election. But here comes another puzzle: can the electoral umpire wait forever for the case to end? The answer is no (in CAPITALS). In the final analysis, the Commission may be forced to use its discretion to take a decision that will not jeopardise the overall interest of the nation, but is not necessarily favourable to the party.

In the latest ruling, Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja affirmed the election of Adebutu as the lawful candidate of the PDP because the plaintiff failed to prove that the party breached its laws in conducting its primaries. And then, he gave me a clincher. He described Lawal as a “spoiler”.

Why and how? One, the judgment combined both moral and legal sides of the argument raised by his legal team. On moral grounds, Lawal, who left the ruling party-the APC, barely eight months ago to pitch his tent with the PDP, has wittingly and unwittingly thrown his ambition to govern Ogun State overboard. Unless otherwise granted a special waiver, which is an exclusive preserve of the party leadership anyway, he could not have legitimately and morally participated in the governorship primary of the PDP held in May.

Perhaps, that is why the revered justice chose the word “spoiler” as a way of questioning the moral basis of his involvement in the primary contest in the first place knowing full well the nexus between morality and the law. In some way, the law exists to promote morality, to preserve those conditions which make moral life possible, and to enable men to lead sober and honest lives. However, this is not to say that all legal rules are based on morals. Even then, the ultimate aim of the laws is to ensure the smooth functioning of society.

Secondly, the court also held that the delegates list, which Lawal challenged, had the approval of the PDP and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and therefore, the primary which produced Adebutu as the governorship candidate of the party was validly conducted. Expectedly, there has been celebration galore in Adebutu’s camp in the hope that all numerous other candidates whose names have been left out of the final list released by the INEC in October will eventually participate in the coming elections. There is nothing yet on the ground to guarantee their participation in the election that is less than three months away.

It is too early to celebrate because there is no end in sight to the protracted legal battle. For those loyal supporters of Lawal, it is a pyrrhic victory as they have resolved to fight on up to the Supreme Court to seek redress.

A statement issued by The Jimi Adebisi Lawal Campaign Organisation (JALCO) reads in part: “We received with mixed feelings the news of the judgment just delivered this Thursday. Although the judgement went against the issues, facts, and the law, we are comforted by the fact that our judicial system allows for an appeal to the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court. We intend to exercise our right of appeal without any delay.

“We are strong in our resolve to test the Constitution of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), its guidelines for Primary Elections, and the Electoral Act, 2022. If for nothing else, it will help to deepen our jurisprudence and democracy.”

Fundamentally, the matter goes beyond Adebutu, Lawal, and Segun Showunmi. These are the leading contenders for the ticket. But the raging controversy shows an absolute lack of party discipline, decorum, and respect for the standard rules of engagement. From the highest hierarchy to the grassroots administration, PDP has not been able to show itself as a party that can be trusted with power. For no reason, a party that cannot manage its internal affairs has no business in governance.

Good governance requires, among other things, discipline, honesty of purpose, fair legal frameworks that are enforced impartially, and enforcement of the law for the ultimate good of all. Good governance relates to the political and institutional processes and outcomes that are necessary to achieve the goals of development. The true test of a good party is the degree to which it can control its internal administration with minimum conflict for easy delivery of its electoral promises.

The opposition PDP has comprehensively failed in all its dealings to convince Nigerians that it is capable of leading the country out of the woods. With all the drama arising from the lingering face-off between the G-5 governors and the Iyiorcha Ayu-led National Working Committee (NWC), it has become obvious that the PDP can no longer inspire public confidence that is needed to provide the right leadership. As things currently stand, the party is in a state of near anomie. That is a state of normlessness.

To restore party discipline, the leaders at the top must show the ability to influence their party members to support every necessary line of action. But you cannot give what you don’t have. There are widespread media reports that NWC has sent a disclaimer to the INEC regarding the fresh primary recently concluded by Lawal’s faction. This is of no effect because those who defy the directive of the national body on any matter concerning the administration of the party do so on the basis of the legitimacy crisis Ayu himself has had to grapple with in recent times. Lawal’s purported suspension by the Ogun State chapter of the PDP for organising an illegal primary is also inconsequential until the court makes a final pronouncement on the matter.

By the time they end their dog’s fight, the election will probably be over. Even if they ultimately receive the nod of approval of the judiciary to field their candidates today, they surely cannot recover the time they have lost fighting on what should ordinarily unite the party for a successful outing in the coming elections.

Chiefly, the truth of the matter is that the choice available to the Ogun State electorate in this election is very narrow. Narrowed down to the ruling APC under the able leadership of Governor Dapo Abiodun. Thankfully, he has already laid a new threshold of good governance and he will do everything to consolidate the gains his administration has made in his first tenure in the areas of human and infrastructural development if re-elected for a second term. He has made significant progress in all facets of human life. Within the three and a half years of the present administration, over 1200 affordable housing units and over 100 Primary Healthcare Centres have been delivered to boost people’s access to quality healthcare service delivery in the state.

This is in addition to what is now known as Yellow Roofs Revolution through which over 1000 state-owned primary and secondary schools have been renovated and given a new facelift.

As for the network of road infrastructures, over 80 major roads and others (Federal roads inclusive) totalling 400km have been constructed, reconstructed or rehabilitated across the state. This is already more than the total number of kilometres of roads constructed by the previous administration in eight years.

The combined effects of all these have created an enabling environment for a public-private sector partnership which is a way of ensuring sustainable economic development and individual prosperity for the people of the state. And it can only get better with the continuity agenda of the administration.

Ogbonnikan writes from Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital

