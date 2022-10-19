Ogun 2023: Court dismisses APC’s suit seeking disqualification of Adebutu

A Federal High Court sitting in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, on Wednesday, dismissed a suit filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) seeking the disqualification of the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Ladi Adebutu in the state.

APC, had through its counsel Abeeb Adewale Ajayi filled a suit with number FHC/AB/CS/149/22 claiming that Adekunle Akinlade was not duly nominated as the PDP deputy governorship candidate of PDP for the 2023 election.

The APC had claimed that Akinlade did not resign his membership of the APC before he became the running mate to Adebutu of the PDP.

APC prayed the court to compel the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to disqualify PDP from presenting a candidate for the 2023 gubernatorial elections on the ground that Akinlade contested the APC primary before moving to the PDP.

But, at the resumed hearing on Wednesday, the APC made a U-turn as its counsel told the court that the applicant wanted to withdraw the case.

